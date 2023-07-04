AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks there are a few coaches on his current staff that could eventually ascend to being head coaches around the league someday.

“There are three or four coaches on this staff — — that will end up being head coaches,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “For me, for as long as I’ve done this, you want to see those guys have success. I love seeing Dan Campbell and what he’s doing in Detroit. Doug Marrone, Dennis Allen, and a number of coaches go on to positions and fulfill their goals. That’s what we’re trying to do. In my early years in New Orleans, we had success and the late [former Saints Owner] Mr. [Tom] Benson came to me and said, ‘Coach, we have we have a lot of people interviewing our coaches.’ I said, ‘Mr. B, that’s not a problem. The problem is when no one wants to visit with our coaches.’ We have a lot of talent on the staff, and it takes that to be successful.”

Chargers

Chargers S Alohi Gilman started five games in 2022 and played a career-high in snaps as injuries pushed him more into the lineup. While he won’t be handed the starting job in 2023, Gilman enters the season as the frontrunner to be the other starting safety next to Derwin James.

“He’s a guy that’s consistent,” James said via USA Today’s Gavino Borquez. “Everyone here counts on him. Everyone knows that he’s going to be where he needs to be. He’s getting better. He’s making calls. He’s confident. It’s exciting being out there. It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of energy out there, honestly.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire still feels it is “surreal” to be a Super Bowl champion.

“It’s a surreal thing,” said Edwards-Helaire, via ChiefsWire. “Being able to have those words probably in front of your name or behind your name is literally something that I feel like not only people in America dream of but just being a Super Bowl champ, being able to just say you’re going to Disneyworld and like have those things done for you… but it’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. So being able to happily introduce myself as a Super Bowl champion is something I’ve always wanted to do and always strived for.”