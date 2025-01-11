AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Tom Brady, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about how to pick the right QB in the draft: “What’s important is that room where it’s quiet and dark, film, your eyes, the measurements. Specifically that position has been more challenging to evaluate… And you place a premium on it, your bigger mistakes are made at that position.” (Mike Klis)

talked about how to pick the right QB in the draft: “What’s important is that room where it’s quiet and dark, film, your eyes, the measurements. Specifically that position has been more challenging to evaluate… And you place a premium on it, your bigger mistakes are made at that position.” (Mike Klis) Denver G Quinn Meinerz earns an extra $1.5 million in salary escalators from 2026-2028 for making the AP All-Pro team. He can earn more if he makes All-Pro teams in the coming years. (Mike Garafolo)

earns an extra $1.5 million in salary escalators from 2026-2028 for making the AP All-Pro team. He can earn more if he makes All-Pro teams in the coming years. (Mike Garafolo) Per Howard Balzer, the Broncos hosted LS Tucker Addington, P Trenton Gill, P Matt Haack, and P Brad Robbins for tryouts on Wednesday.

Chargers

Chargers DE Khalil Mack thinks playing alongside skilled defensive players like DE Joey Bosa and S Derwin James is a rare opportunity. He feels it’s a critical time to “win now,” especially being a veteran.

“It’s one of those rare opportunities, rare situations, where we got the right group of people together. What are we going to do?” Mack said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “We ain’t got no time to waste. Especially me. We gotta win now.”

Mack said he told GM Joe Hortiz that he wants to play “meaningful football” for the rest of his career and isn’t interested in joining a playoff contender as a fringe player.

“I ain’t trying to play another six more years, then start piggybacking on motherf—ers, jumping on a playoff team and trying to chase one,” Mack said. “I want to play meaningful football and I communicated that to him.”

Mack said HC Jim Harbaugh has proven to be completely honest as a coach.

“He’s not the type of dude to lie to you. And I’ve been lied to before,” Mack said. “I respected it, man.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is good to go for Saturday’s Wild Card round after being listed as questionable with a thigh injury and an illness.

Raiders

SI.com’s Albert Breer says Las Vegas minority owner Tom Brady “already has had an impact” on their HC and GM search.

“already has had an impact” on their HC and GM search. Breer mentions another new minority owner Egon Durban’s resources for the potential to turn things around quickly.

resources for the potential to turn things around quickly. Jonathan Jones reports the Raiders have also hired Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry to aid in their HC and GM search because of his history in the league.