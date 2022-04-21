AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Former Saints HC Sean Payton shot down the rumor of joining the Miami Dolphins as its next head coach with Tom Brady as an executive and said he was never interested in coaching another team.

“I have no clue about the Tampa Bay/Miami Dolphins/Tom Brady rumor,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell. “I understand that there was a request put in where the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story. I’m getting ready to do TV. I’m getting ready to be you guys. I told you guys that already. If I had been ready to coach this year, I would have stayed in New Orleans. It’s nice to have someone interested. That’s about it. Our focus on Tom Brady has been beating him, not joining him.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas wouldn’t elaborate on 49ers WR Deebo Samuel‘ s situation but mentioned that they will pursue him if the “right opportunity” occurs: “My job is to get the team better… If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive.” (Connor Hughes)

wouldn’t elaborate on 49ers WR s situation but mentioned that they will pursue him if the “right opportunity” occurs: “My job is to get the team better… If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive.” (Connor Hughes) Douglas added that they must continue developing QB Zach Wilson : “It’s going to be about developing and helping the young QB.” (Mike Giardi)

: “It’s going to be about developing and helping the young QB.” (Mike Giardi) Douglas said OT Mekhi Becton is not participating in their voluntary portion of minicamp. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Patriots new WR DeVante Parker believes he had a career year in 2019 under former Dolphins HC Brian Flores and OC Chad O’Shea given he moved around to different positions more often: “The ability to move guys around to different spots that they haven’t been in.” (Mike Giardi)