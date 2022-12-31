AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

If the Broncos decide to hire Sean Payton, one anonymous NFL general manager believes that Sean Payton will want to handpick his new GM, which could include former Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland.

“If [Penner] wants Sean, he’s going to have to give him all the money and all the power,” the anonymous GM told Jason La Canfora of The Washinton Post. “And even then I’m not sure it will be enough.”

Another person familiar with the situation said that while Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh may be more likely to keep GM George Paton if hired, it doesn’t seem that Harbaugh and QB Russell Wilson would be a good match.

“That’s not a fit,” an individual told La Canfora under the condition of anonymity. “That would be a strange one to me, but strange s— happens in this league all the time.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is familiar with Wilson from his time with him in Seattle and another anonymous general manager thinks that the team would be willing to go this route, as it would not be Quinn’s first head coaching gig.

“I would think ideally it’s someone who knows Wilson and who Wilson would be comfortable with,” the anonymous GM said. “But not another first-time guy. This owner won’t want to go back down that path.” La Canfora adds that another candidate could be former Colts HC Frank Reich, who has leadership skills that have been praised around the league. Chargers The Chargers will say there’s no extra validation for clinching a playoff berth and getting QB Justin Herbert into the postseason when he’s come under so much criticism this season for being all style and no substance. But it’s clear there is. “Everybody fights really hard for Justin because we know what type of person he is, what type of competitor he is, what type of leader he is,” Staley said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Everybody wants to play their best, coach their best for Justin. But there’s not going to be any I told you so from our organization, because we don’t operate that way. We know how special he is and we don’t need to validate him to anybody because he’s going to do that. And we’re going to do that as a team.“ Jeremy Fowler reports that after a review, the NFL agreed with the personal foul call on Chargers S Derwin James but opted against suspending him.

but opted against suspending him. According to Tom Pelissero, t he NFL fined James $25,462 for the hit on Colts Ashton Dulin that got him ejected. WRthat got him ejected. Chargers DE Joey Bosa said he dealt with chronic issues in his core for several seasons but is now fully recovered following a successful surgery in September: “I’m feeling better than I have in years.” (Daniel Popper) Raiders Davante Adams previously told reporters that Derek Carr being the Raiders’ quarterback factored into his decision to come to Las Vegas. The Raiders made the decision to bench Carr and are fully prepared to move in a new direction next year. Adams told reporters that he still supports Carr. “I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy,” Adams said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve got to finish this season out the best way we can possible with all things considered at this point. Anything else that you guys got, you can leave that for coach or for Derek.” Regarding Carr’s benching, Adams said he doesn’t think anyone is excited about it. “I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said of Carr’s benching, via Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. “I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him.”