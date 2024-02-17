AFC Notes: Sean Payton, L’Jarius Sneed, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton highlighted the team’s red zone offense as an area that needs to improve next season.

“There are a couple things,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I have to look closely at my sequencing and what I’m doing and calling. What I mean by that is goal-to-go. Our red zone numbers are past the 20. How many touchdowns, percentages, etc. Our opportunities, I think, were decent. I think we were 50-something [percent], and that measured ninth or tenth. Inside the ten, first and goal-to-go, that wasn’t good enough. Third down — there were a handful of things … we, collectively — starting with me — it wasn’t good enough. We didn’t take advantage of enough field position opportunities in games. I want to get my eyes fixed, so I call the right play and I don’t mess up and call the wrong play on a play that happened one time this year. That was embarrassing.”

The team’s offense inside the 10 and goal to go yard line was something that especially stuck out.

“The 10-yard line and in sticks out — that’s unusual,” Payton said. “That bothered me a lot. Those are four-point swings, really, if you kick a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown. I’m sure as we go through this process, there are going to be a number of other things, but I think that I’m comfortable and far enough along doing this, that I can easily be swayed or moved. Even coaches. It’s one thing to be somewhere where everyone tells you what you want to hear, but the value of a coach that tells me sometimes what I need to hear, I appreciate.”

Chargers

Aaron Wilson reports the Chargers hired former Seahawks defensive quality control coach Will Tukuafu as their assistant defensive line coach.

Chiefs

When asked about potentially returning next season, Chiefs’ impending free agent CB L’Jarius Sneed said it’ll be difficult for the organization to retain both him and free agent DL Chris Jones.

“I hope so, I hope so. They can’t keep both of us. Hopefully they got enough for both of us. But you know, they gonna make it happen. I hope so,” Sneed said, via ProFootballTalk.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman‘s contract clause was triggered on Friday, February 16 to void the rest of his deal, per OverTheCap.