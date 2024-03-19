AFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Antonio Gibson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DT Ed Oliver had $8.25 million of his salary become guaranteed for 2025 on March 18th, QB Josh Allen had $14 million of his 2025 base salary become guaranteed as well as $8.5 million of his 2025 roster bonus, P Sam Martin had $1.55 million of his salary become guaranteed, FB Reggie Gilliam was due a roster bonus of $500,000, CB Taron Johnson was due a roster bonus of $500,000, and WR Stefon Diggs had $18.5 million of his salary guaranteed. (OTC)

Dolphins

New Dolphins DE Shaquil Barrett says the Buccaneers made a mistake, and he also talked about his role with Miami in 2024.

“A lot to prove,” Barrett said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “Especially getting cut from another team like that, adds another whole fuel to the fire right there. And I’m like, Dolphins gonna’ be happy they signed me. Tampa gonna’ be mad they let me go.”

“I know they’re hurt and nursing injuries right now. And so maybe my role may be just to hold it down until they come back. And then become like a well-oiled machine when they get back. So I’m just ready for whatever my role is. And just to help the team and defense take it to the next level.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Antonio Gibson explained how different HC Jerod Mayo is compared to the other coaches he’s been around.

“Definitely a different vibe from a head coach just from the one day I met him. Nothing against [former Commanders coach Ron] Rivera,” Gibson said, via PFT. “[But Mayo] didn’t sound like a coach. It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys. I feel like that’s something that might be a positive thing in the locker room. For him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Gibson added that Mayo took time to spend with his daughter and got to know him off the field.

“He showed my daughter a hell of a time,” Gibson said. “Brought her to the office and just treated her with love. I appreciate that for sure, especially the first time meeting him.”