AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals TE Mike Gesicki ‘s MRI on his torn pectoral came back “a little better than they expected,” and time will tell if he can return this season.

MRI on his torn pectoral came back “a little better than they expected,” and time will tell if he can return this season. As for DE Trey Hendrickson (hip), Rapoport mentions that he’s questionable for Thursday Night’s game against the Steelers, but he’s considered a long shot.

Browns

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders said he sees a “light at the end of the tunnel” after becoming the primary backup after starting out as the 4th quarterback in training camp.

“I’m in a great mental space overall,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “So I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. … Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful. I’m happy just to do that.”

While Sanders is waiting for his opportunity to play, he vowed to help fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel get ready to play in any way that he can.

“We’re going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon’s ready for the game,” Sanders said. “Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time. I’m overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I’m ready to play, but it’s up to the coaches and whatever decision they make then, I’m fine with.”

Browns OC Tommy Rees was complimentary of Sanders’ growth and preparation throughout the season.

“We’re looking for constant improvement throughout the season, and he’s done that,” Rees said. “I think you see the growth and the familiarity of the offense and what we’re asking of those guys. I think the level of preparation it takes week to week when you’re putting a new game plan together, that’s a learning curve for all rookies. So, I think he’s gotten more used to that, gotten up to speed, doing a nice job in his preparation and understanding what the game plan holds. And when he’s had his opportunities to go operate it, he’s done a nice job.”

Steelers

The Steelers are off to a strong 4-1 start with Aaron Rodgers leading the charge. Pittsburgh WR DK Metcalf said having Rodgers at quarterback gives him a lot of confidence.

“Yes sir,” Metcalf said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Especially when ‘8’ is in the gun, especially throwing the football, I always think I’ve got a chance.”

Steelers S DeShon Elliott understands they need to keep on the gas pedal after being 8-2 last season before finishing 10-7.

“It’s still early in the season,” Elliott said. “Last year, we were what, 8-2 at one time? Then we started s—ting the bed. We have to keep stacking these wins.”

Rodgers praised TE Connor Heyward for his 12-yard touchdown reception in Week 6’s win over the Browns.

“Connor is a really smart player, and I was just kind of, like, ‘Either you or DK, one of you guys see this and go that way,” Rodgers said. “Connor did, and I put a decent ball on, and he made a nice catch.”