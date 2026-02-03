AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor addressed the rough start to the career of first-round pass rusher Shemar Stewart, who finished with one sack in eight games and dealt with injuries after finally coming to an agreement on a contract with the team.

“He’s just had a tough go of it this season,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “But I like that he sits in the front row of the team meetings, man. He’s all eyes on me when I’m up there presenting. He does a great job taking it all in. (Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery’s) office is right next to mine. I can see the attitude he’s got every single day. And so I’m fired up … for the future that he’s got here because he’s a guy that I’m really high on.”

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders spoke about his first NFL season and the idea that the team has hired HC Todd Monken in order to maximize his development in his second season, given that he appears to be the starter going forward.

“I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things,” Sanders said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “And I’ve got experience now. So, I’m always the same. Confidence-wise, I’m there. But, (starting) is not in my hands. That’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

“I think you go into the situation the same way mentally,” Sanders continued. “I don’t think nothing’s dictated except how I work and how I do things. With (the depth chart), I don’t really think too deep into that — I’m just thinking about what I can do and what I can control. So I’m just thankful to meet Coach and that he accepted that time for me to be able to see him. All I can do is work. It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar, and he was able to accomplish everything that he was able to accomplish in his life and career. And I feel like we definitely have a connection, just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe. He has a great vibe about him.”

“(Last season) was my introduction to life in a different perspective, so I was thankful for it,” Sanders concluded. “I was thankful that everything happened how it happened because it helped me out as a person. I feel like (2025) was a good learning year for me, and I’m excited. Because like I’ve said, moving forward, I’ll be prepared. I’ll have actual realistic reps versus players and other players on other teams and everything. So, I’m excited for this offseason, knowing what I know and understanding what to expect and what I’m gonna get.”

Steelers

Jordan Schultz reports the Steelers have completed an interview with Saints TEs coach Chase Haslett for a pass game coordinator/TEs coach role on new HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.

for a pass game coordinator/TEs coach role on new HC staff. Schultz reported Tuesday that Haslett will remain in New Orleans after interviewing for a role on Pittsburgh’s staff.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Ravens are expected to hire Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulkner in the same role.