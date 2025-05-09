AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Patriots, Ravens, Zay Flowers

Bengals

The Bengals used their first-round pick on DE Shemar Stewart to help elevate their defense after a rough 2024. Cincinnati scout Christian Sarkisian isn’t worried about his underwhelming production compared to other elite prospects because of his pressure rate and how teams game planned for him.

“Nobody saw more quick passing games than A&M. Everybody was afraid of their defensive line, and they all schemed to stop this guy as a priority,” Sarkisian said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “All those guys had a lot of production. He was the guy who led them in pressures.”

Senior personnel executive Trey Brown talked about second-round LB Demetruis Knight Jr.’s well-rounded skillset that makes him suitable as an every-down back in the AFC North.

“The toughness, the physicality, and a guy with his size and that type of athleticism, those are traits for our tough division that we play in,” Brown said. “A big, fast linebacker that made plays on a high-level defense. We felt we’ve got a player with three-down value in our league and an excellent fit for the AFC North.”

Regarding third-round G Dylan Fairchild, Brown said they spend a lot of time together while praising his physical traits and schematic fit.

“We spent a lot of time with him. We wanted to make sure we came out of the draft with him. You look at the guards, and they’re all different. But he’s the best fit for us. He fits our scheme. When you watch Fairchild, his tape fits exactly what we want to do. We put a lot on our guys. They have to have the physical traits to stand up to the test. Dylan Fairchild has that ability in his body.”

Patriots

New England signed pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal after he posted a career-best five sacks with the Raiders in the last six games of the season. Chaisson opened up on what it meant to get an extended chance to play and talked about building on it for an entire season with the Patriots.

“Man, just getting the opportunity to produce and play,” Chaisson said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I think that was just kind of the biggest thing that I was excited about and looking forward to being in that position, so I’m thankful. And being a part of a prestigious league that’s the NFL, you have to be able to show out and take advantage of those opportunities regardless of how the season is going.”

“So, I knew that each opportunity I got, I had to take it for granted. I’m super thankful that I got a chance to do that in Vegas and now I’m in the perfect spot here.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said on Sunday that WR Zay Flowers did not require surgery for his knee injury that kept him out of the playoffs and is finished with his rehab process.

“It did not go to surgery,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Actually, he was doing a little dance in the weight room this last week and said he’s feeling great, his knee’s back. He did it with rehab.”