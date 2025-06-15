AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

As both an NFLPA executive and a team captain for the Bengals, Cincinnati C Ted Karras has a unique view on the escalating tensions between the team and first-round DE Shemar Stewart over his rookie contract. He weight in on his view of the situation

“It’s not the best-case scenario of how the spring could have gone for our first-round pick,” Karras admitted via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “But there is pretty serious business aspect to our profession. He has taken counsel from his camp. The main thing I want to say is I don’t think – to either of our defensive ends – there is any harboring of resentment in our locker room. I really hope both camps can figure this out because we have a really good team. We’ve had a super-productive spring. You just don’t want this to carry over into summer.”

Karras reiterated the impact on the team has been smaller than the outside discussion would suggest.

“I don’t think it’s been a distraction. I think it has more been a distraction for the fans, mostly. I know Twitter is hot right now and Cincy Twitter doesn’t mess around … I think how it has played out has been probably unfortunate for both sides.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes he’s had good communication with Stewart but wouldn’t make any predictions on when a deal could get done. (Cameron Wolfe)

Browns

Following the draft slide of Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders, many reports have surfaced saying Sanders was unprepared for meetings in the pre-draft process. His father, Colorado HC Deion Sanders, downplayed the rumors and said he was hurt by the false rumors.

“It did hurt. But the Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed,” Sanders said, via the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast. “Like that edge that Tom [Brady] had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren’t gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them.”

Deion Sanders believes his son has maintained football professionalism through his collegiate career and cited his six different offensive coordinators in his time.

“When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different [offensive] coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled up every time we brought somebody new in, and you’re going to tell me he was unprepared? You’re going to tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he’s a professional. He’s going to go into a meeting with headphones on? Y’all, come on now.”

Ravens