AFC Notes: Spencer Brown, Michael Carter, Damar Hamlin, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed OT Spencer Brown to an extension through 2028. Brown said he didn’t want to leave Buffalo.

“Buffalo is the city for me,” Brown said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s a city that goes well with my morals, my style of living, and that’s why I didn’t want to leave at all.”

Bills S Damar Hamlin reacted to being named a starter: “I’m blessed, for many reasons. I have a second chance to do things the right way in many areas of my life.” (Jon Scott)

Jets

Jets CB Michael Carter II’s three-year contract has a base value of $30.75 million, $13.063 million guaranteed, and a $6.082 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.366 million, $1.698 million, $9.698 million, and $9.698 million. (Over The Cap)

The contract also has a $4 million option bonus in 2025 and up to $552,500 in per-game active roster bonuses from 2025-2027. The deal includes three void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)

Patriots

After a 4-13 season in 2023, the Patriots are entering another year of a rebuild after adding first-round QB Drake Maye in the draft. New England Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf denounced the idea of tanking as he thinks it wrecks the integrity of the game.

The Patriots then proceeded to take down the Bengals in their season opener on Sunday.

“I think tanking cheats the game. (We) would never get in a situation where we think that’s the right way to go,” Wolf said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “That’s not what the NFL is all about. That’s not what pro football is all about, and that’s not what we’re gonna be about.”