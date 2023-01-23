AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Bills, Evan Engram, Jaguars, Titans

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott spoke about WR Stefon Diggs quickly leaving the locker room following the team’s loss to the Bengals and noted that he is a highly competitive player who suffered a painful playoff loss.

“That’s what matters most,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “He’s a competitive guy. That’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Evan Engram, who is coming off of his best season in the NFL, says he’s hoping to be back in Jacksonville next year.

“I’ve had the best year of my life, the most fun I’ve had in a while,” Engram said, via JaguarsWire.com. “It sucks that our season is over. We’ve got to wait a while to get back; training camp will be here sooner than later.

“It wasn’t a good five years, my first five years in the league. Those were rough. All I did was work, at that point. But coming here, I love working here.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Titans

Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, who’s still working in close contact with the NFL as a front office consultant of sorts, knows both Titans HC Mike Vrabel and new GM Ran Carthon. He believes the two should be an excellent match. In addition to being former players with the same values on toughness and physicality, Dimitroff points out both were brought up in the same scouting language that’s been used for decades in New England. Carthon should be able to walk in the door and be on the same page with Vrabel from day one.

“It should be just a really smooth, legitimate transition because it’s not going from one scouting system/team-building system to another,” Dimitroff said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “They speak in the same vernacular; they use the same, for the most part, grading scales. And they understand the nuances of the Patriot paradigm scouting system, which is really where it comes from. So that’s important.”