AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Bills WR Stefon Diggs ‘ agent has told him the situation between him and the team is not related to his contract.

' agent has told him the situation between him and the team is not related to his contract. Rapoport adds the agent, Adisa Bakari, was caught off guard by Bills HC Sean McDermott 's public comments because it was out of step with the behind-the-scenes conversations that have been happening.

‘s public comments because it was out of step with the behind-the-scenes conversations that have been happening. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reiterated a lot of the same things, noting there have been private talks for a while between the Bills and Diggs and there was an understanding both sides were on the same page before today.

She adds the expectation is for Diggs to return to the facility after leaving prior to practice on Tuesday.

Bills QB Josh Allen said of the current situation involving WR Stefon Diggs : “I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football related. Stef is my guy. I f—-ing love him.” (Sal Capaccio)

said of the current situation involving WR : "I know, internally, we are working on some things, not football related. Stef is my guy. I f—-ing love him." (Sal Capaccio) Allen added that this isn't a personal conflict between him and Diggs: "There are some things that could've gone better last year. I think as an organization maybe we're not communicating the right way." (Sal Capaccio)

Allen mentioned that he’s doing everything he can to get Diggs back on the field: “I’m doing everything in my power to get Stef back on the field. We’re a better team with him. At the end of the day he wants to win and we want to win. He’s a Buffalo Bill. We’ll work it out.” (Chris Brown)

Allen answered “yes” when asked if he wants Diggs to be at mandatory minicamp practice. (Sal Capaccio)

Allen explained that they don’t see this situation as anything other than wanting to win: “We won’t see this as anything different than wanting to win. And he’s always wanted to win. We just have to incorporate him a little bit better and we will.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson reiterated he wants to be in Miami despite there being trade speculation about him.

“I work out every offseason to perform when the game comes,” Wilson said, via DolphinsWire. “I want to be here. I’m here right now. That’s what it’s granted to be. I’m gonna give it my best.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said the team would love to add WR DeAndre Hopkins, but added that he has full confidence in the team’s wide receiver room as it is.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said, via PFT. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So obviously, we’d love to have him. We just know that we want to win and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I’ve been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team,” Jones said. “We’ve come out here and really bought into the system. That’ll really show in training camp, preseason and stuff. It’s sometimes hard to show that out here (during the offseason program). But I’ve been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs, and all the receivers, the young guys the old guys like DP [DeVante Parker] and everybody. So, we have a good group. And definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together. And whoever is in that room, we’re just going to try to dominate together.”