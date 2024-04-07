AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills sent WR Stefon Diggs this offseason after rumors of a disjointed relationship. Buffalo QB Josh Allen reportedly had some tense moments with Diggs during their tenure together.

“I didn’t know what Stefon Diggs said to him, but Josh Allen snapped at him,” Tim Graham of The Athletic reported on his podcast. “He said, ‘It’s one f—ing game!’ and kind of motioned like I’m not talking to you here. And Diggs walked away and Josh sat there. In retrospect, keeping in mind this was Week 1 when for all we know everyone is hunky dory, but looking back on it I wish I would have included that in my story or made some sort of reference to it. Maybe Stefon Diggs was saying something nice to him, but [Allen] didn’t snap at anybody else.”

