AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
The Bills sent WR Stefon Diggs this offseason after rumors of a disjointed relationship. Buffalo QB Josh Allen reportedly had some tense moments with Diggs during their tenure together.
“I didn’t know what Stefon Diggs said to him, but Josh Allen snapped at him,” Tim Graham of The Athletic reported on his podcast. “He said, ‘It’s one f—ing game!’ and kind of motioned like I’m not talking to you here. And Diggs walked away and Josh sat there. In retrospect, keeping in mind this was Week 1 when for all we know everyone is hunky dory, but looking back on it I wish I would have included that in my story or made some sort of reference to it. Maybe Stefon Diggs was saying something nice to him, but [Allen] didn’t snap at anybody else.”
Jets
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland‘s final tally of official 30 visits landed at 16, with the Jets among the teams. (Tony Pauline)
- North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had a private meeting with the Jets at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Jets had a private meeting and workout with Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson. (Tony Pauline)
- The Jets met with Washington OTs Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten the day before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Jets are interested in working out South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis before the draft after the weather prevented them from making it to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers will take an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
- Rutgers CB Max Melton took a visit to the Jets’ team facility, which likely counted as a local visit. (Billy Marshall)
- Penn State DE Chop Robinson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Jets. (MLFootball)
- Jets OL coach Keith Carter was among the coaches in attendance for Yale’s pro day earlier this week to watch OL Kiran Amegadjie. (Tony Pauline)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Stonehill OL David Satkowski was at the Jets’ local pro day.
- LSU DT Maason Smith took an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Billy Marshall)
- Marshall CB Micah Abraham will take an official visit with the Jets. (Greg Auman)
Patriots
- The Patriots are hosting an official 30 visit for TCU TE Jared Wiley, per Ryan Fowler.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Stonehill OL David Satkowski was in attendance at the Patriots’ local pro day.
- Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt visited New England on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
- Utah S/RB Sione Vaki met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Kansas DE Austin Booker took an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Billy Marshall)
- Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton took an official visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)
