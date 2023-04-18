AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Zach Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- At his pre-draft press conference, Bills GM Brandon Beane admitted they probably don’t have many first-round grades in this class compared to prior years. Beane wouldn’t say how many but he did say “it’s not great.” Buffalo picks at No. 27. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Beane mentioned they’re aware they have a number of defensive tackles in contract years in 2023 and could look to the future there in the draft: “The one position we don’t have a lot on the future is defensive tackle. Mostly all one year deals.” (Chris Brown)
- Beane told reporters they’ll know about DE Von Miller‘s timeline coming off of a torn ACL once training camp starts: “Von Miller is doing well. He’s here. We’ll have a good idea of where he’s at next week. I don’t anticipate a timeline on him until we get to training camp.” (Brown)
- Asked about a potential extension for WR Gabriel Davis as he enters a contract year, Beane said they’re focusing on the draft right now and they’ll discuss which players they want to sign to extensions later on this summer. (Sal Capaccio)
- Bills WR Stefon Diggs is not in Buffalo for the start of voluntary offseason workouts. (Buscaglia)
- Bills QB Josh Allen said things are great between him and Diggs, however, and he’s not worried about his absence: “Stef’s gonna Stef.” (Buscaglia)
- Allen said he didn’t need surgery on his elbow and hasn’t had any issues with it so far this offseason. (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Allen added he understands he’s going to need to change his playing style moving forward and start to become more of a quarterback first, football player second: “I’m getting older.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
- Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed he’ll be calling the defensive plays this season. (Capaccio)
- On replacing LB Tremaine Edmunds, McDermott acknowledged the Bills have a challenge on their hands: “Tremaine was a unique player so chasing that might be hard to find. We need someone who helps and leads the defense to make us the defense we need to be.” (Brown)
- McDermott noted the Bills want to see more but are expecting big things from RB James Cook as he enters the 2023 season as the leader of the backfield: “He’s got to prove it, and he’s well aware of that.” (Buscaglia)
- Bills S Damar Hamlin confirmed the event on the field last season where his heart stopped was Commotio Cordis, which is when a blow to the sternum at just the right time causes someone’s heart to stop. (Fitzgerald)
Jets
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Jets’ dream scenario is for QB Zach Wilson to focus on building up his fundamentals and developing in the background for a year or two behind Aaron Rodgers, then hopefully be ready to take over as a starter when Rodgers is done playing.
- The Jets think Wilson has a lot of work to do and for his part Wilson is open to the idea of sitting and learning for a bit, per Breer. He adds it helps that Wilson and Rodgers already had a bit of a pre-existing relationship.
- The Jets hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
- Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola has had visits with a few different teams, including the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown had a film session with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Per the Athletic’s Chad Graff, Patriots assistant coach Jerod Mayo doesn’t have a new title per se but he confirmed his role with the team is much bigger. He sat in on interviews for assistant coaches this offseason.
- New England made a big push to keep Mayo after he received plenty of head coaching interest earlier this year and he says he’s happy to have stayed: “I am confident in the plan they’ve put together for my development.” (Graff)
- There’s been a lot of speculation that Mayo could be the in-house replacement for Patriots HC Bill Belichick when he’s eventually done coaching. Mayo confirmed his goal is still to be a head coach but wouldn’t say he’d been promised anything: “I’ll just say I want to be here. … We’ll see what happens.” (Graff)
- New Patriots OC Bill O’Brien spoke to the media for the first time and predictably QB Mac Jones was a main topic of conversation: “The big thing for us — everyone is starting with a clean slate.” (Ben Volin)
- The Patriots hosted Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu for a pre-draft visit. (Aaron Wilson)
