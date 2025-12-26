AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Maxx Crosby, Browns, Patriots, Raiders

Browns

Browns LG Joel Bitonio is unsure if he will retire after the season, and said he will talk with his family this offseason before making a final decision. (Scott Petrak)

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs acknowledged that the team had plenty of receivers they targeted in free agency, but opted to sign him late instead, despite his injury.

“I know all those other guys they were thinking about signing,” Diggs said, via ESPN. “[But] I’m where I’m supposed to be. I’m more thankful that Mr. Kraft, Vrabes, Coach Todd [Downing], [Josh] McDaniels — those guys took a chance on me. I was healing up faster than anybody. So for them to take a chance on me, and show the world who I am, I’m back and better than ever.”

Raiders

Week 17 features a matchup of two-win teams in the Giants and the Raiders, which will play a huge part in determining the order for the upcoming draft. Although a loss could secure the Raiders a high-end pick for a quarterback, DE Maxx Crosby is keeping his focus on doing his job at the highest level possible.

“I don’t give a s—t about the pick, to be honest,” Crosby said, via the team’s YouTube. “I don’t play for that. That’s not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world. That’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence and being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. . . . That’s got nothing to do with me. I’ve learned my lesson in the past. You can’t control everything. That’s not my job description. My job is to be the best in the world at what I do. And that’s wrecking the game.”