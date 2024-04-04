AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Zach Wilson, Keenan Allen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Robert Griffin III contended on his The Ones podcast that former Bills WR Stefon Diggs is essential to QB Josh Allen‘s success. On X, one user disagreed saying, “Is [Diggs] essential to his success, no.” To which Diggs later replied, “You sure?”
- In his press conference following trading Diggs to the Texans, GM Brandon Beane thanked Diggs for his time in Buffalo: “[Four] really good seasons… These moves are never easy,” per Joe Buscgalia.
- Beane firmly said they are not taking a step back after dealing away Diggs: “This is by no means the Bills giving up or taking a step back,” per Ryan O’Halloran.
- Beane wouldn’t elaborate on their reasoning for trading Diggs away: “You don’t want to get into every reason you make every move. It’s not one thing with any player,” per Katherine Fitzgerald.
- Beane admitted they’ve previously taken trade calls about Diggs, but was never offered adequate compensation. This time, Houston gave them a good deal: “It’s not the first time we’ve been called to move him. When it happens you discuss it. There are times when the timing or value isn’t right. The talks with Houston the last couple of days the timing made sense and the value did too,” per Chris Brown.
- Beane added they may not be an improved team instantly after trading away Diggs, but they will continue to work on the roster going forward: “Are we better today? Probably not. It’s a work in progress, and we’re going to continue to work that. I would hope that people know I’m competitive as hell, and we’re gonna work through this. … I’m confident in the guys we have on the roster.” (Fitzgerald)
- Beane declined to answer whether Diggs requested a trade but mentioned he’s had “good dialogue” with his agent. (Buscaglia)
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Texans made an offer for Bears WR Keenan Allen, offering a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and a pick swap. The Jets also showed interest in Allen but it is unknown if they made an offer.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt looks ahead at the next steps for the Jets and QB Zach Wilson given he remains on the roster despite plenty of other quarterback movement this month. Rosenblatt says Wilson’s salary of $5.5 million guaranteed in 2024 has proven to be too big a roadblock to overcome so far, with no teams willing to take that on.
- Regarding a report that Jets owner Woody Johnson has killed potential deals for not being good enough so far, Rosenblatt writes that’s not his understanding of how things have transpired. The Jets have had conversations with other teams about Wilson but no formal offers have been made.
- Ultimately, Rosenblatt thinks the Jets will have to either give up a draft pick or do some kind of swap to get another team to take Wilson’s contract and avoid outright releasing him, which would be a worst-case scenario but still preferable for the Jets instead of carrying him on the roster again. He mentions the Jets have been resistant to eating part of Wilson’s salary to facilitate a trade so far.
- He adds the most likely trade destination at this point seems to be the Broncos, who have yet to add a quarterback this offseason and have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci on the roster.
Patriots
- Tulsa OL Darrell Simpson took an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots. (MLFootball)
- Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith had an in-person meeting with the Patriots at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
