AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts CB Stephon Gilmore had about as impressive a season as a cornerback can have in 2019, winning the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. Since then, he’s been injured and traded and now finds himself on his third team in Indianapolis. Age isn’t kind to corners but the 31-year-old Gilmore believes he still has more elite seasons left.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, so I know what it takes to get back to that,” he said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I think I can. There aren’t many guys out there who can do what I do.”

Both the Colts and Gilmore initially had concerns about the fit. Gilmore had primarily played in man-heavy defenses while the Colts have the reputation as more of a zone scheme. The team meanwhile was concerned about his age and his knee.

“There was more going on with (the knee) than I think anyone knew last year,” Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds said. “He didn’t play bad for [Carolina.] He just didn’t play a lot, and I think that was the health stuff.”

Both sides won each other over, however. Gilmore was drawn to the culture of the team, while the Colts believe Gilmore’s mental ability will make up for any step he’s lost athletically. There’s also an advantage for the other younger players in the cornerback room.

“Now our young guys know what a professional looks like,” Colts CB coach Ron Milus said. “He’s got trophies on his wall at the house, but he’s not all about himself. … All I hear is a lot of, ‘Yes, coach, how do you want me to do that?’”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson addressed the rotating offensive line that will be tasked with protecting QB Trevor Lawrence this season, noting that while the competitions are not over, continuity will emerge before the season begins.

“I think there’s still some competition there, but as we get into more game weeks, say, Washington, it’ll be solidified, and whoever it is will be taking all the reps at that spot,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “These next two days, the game, how much time they get, if any, is important for seeing who those five guys are going to be.”

Pederson also commented on the team bringing back QB Jake Luton, in order for the team to not play Lawrence and QB C.J. Beathard. He also mentioned returning RB James Robinson, and CB Darious Williams, who are both returning from their respective injuries.

“Right now, too, with having C.J., I just want to get C.J. 100% healthy, it just looked and appeared on film that he wasn’t 100 percent healthy coming off his injury from the spring and this gives him time to get healthy,” Pederson said. “And it’s a great opportunity for Jake to get some more time and be seen and get some more reps. Hopefully, he can take advantage of that.”

“He’s not fully clear, but he’s cleared to practice. We plan to increase his reps,” Pederson said about Robinson. “You’ll see an orange jersey on him. I spoke with (Falcons Head Coach) Arthur Smith earlier this morning about that, so they’ll be aware of him. Just try to limit the number of touches. Darious Williams is full go, he’s been cleared for everything, so it will be exciting to get him out there. BT, Badara (Traore) is good to go. We’ll try to ramp up his reps throughout the course of the week. Devin (Lloyd), if the week progresses in his favor and our favor, he will see some time in this game which is what we need to see.”

SI.com’s John Shipley, citing sources, says Jaguars OT Walker Little would be high on the Cowboys’ list of external solutions at tackle if they go that way. However, he’s doubtful Jacksonville would be willing to trade Little.

Texans

Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Texans HC Lovie Smith discussed how they would handle the upcoming roster cuts. They have until Tuesday to trim their roster from 80 to 53: “I like veteran players a lot more than rookies. I’m going to like these rookie players a lot more when they’re not rookies, but, to me, it’s the best player. We’re going to go with the guys who can help us right now. Quite a few of the rookies can do that.”

discussed how they would handle the upcoming roster cuts. They have until Tuesday to trim their roster from 80 to 53: “I like veteran players a lot more than rookies. I’m going to like these rookie players a lot more when they’re not rookies, but, to me, it’s the best player. We’re going to go with the guys who can help us right now. Quite a few of the rookies can do that.” Smith reiterated his belief in QB Davis Mills as their starter for 2022: “That confidence in him has only grown every step of the way. Davis Mills is our starting quarterback and I love what he’s going to do leading us.” (Wilson)

as their starter for 2022: “That confidence in him has only grown every step of the way. Davis Mills is our starting quarterback and I love what he’s going to do leading us.” (Wilson) Texans first-round G Kenyon Green has missed a chunk of time due to injury this summer but Smith says his talent is evident: “I thought he did some good things. There are some flash plays he had. Injuries knocked him back a little bit, but when he’s been practicing, we’ve seen these type of plays you’re talking about. Everybody noticed the blocks he made. He’s right on schedule.” (Mark Berman)

has missed a chunk of time due to injury this summer but Smith says his talent is evident: “I thought he did some good things. There are some flash plays he had. Injuries knocked him back a little bit, but when he’s been practicing, we’ve seen these type of plays you’re talking about. Everybody noticed the blocks he made. He’s right on schedule.” (Mark Berman) Texans DE Derek Rivers has a torn biceps tendon and is looking at a three-month recovery. (Berman)

Titans

PFN’s Mike Kaye lists the Titans as a potential trade fit for Jets WR Denzel Mims , although he points out the public trade request from Mims’ agent might actually hurt his client’s market.

, although he points out the public trade request from Mims’ agent might actually hurt his client’s market. The Titans worked out WR Vyncint Smith this week. (Greg Auman)