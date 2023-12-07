AFC Notes: T.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

Ravens OLB coach Chuck Smith raved about OLB Jadeveon Clowney‘s work ethic and his impact on the defense.

“There’s nobody in this building, probably except Lamar Jackson, who’s had as much pressure as Jadeveon Clowney [has],” Smith said, via Ravens Wire. “The difference in Jadeveon Clowney in other places, is that he’s developed a skill move. But also, add in, he has the complementary pieces around him that he’s not Jadeveon Clowney, the first-round pick, the No. 1 guy.”

Steelers

Steelers DC Teryl Austin expressed frustration that DE T.J. Watt isn’t drawing penalties despite being frequently held by offensive linemen.

“I think T.J. runs into what all the elite rushers do,” Austin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “These guys are going to hold you until they can’t because a lot of times that’s the only way they can block. I mean I share in his frustration, but I don’t think there’s anything that we can do about it. We can complain and we can do all that, but that really doesn’t solve the problem. So I think we just deal with it. We just continue to fight and go. It’s almost like the Hack-a-Shaq.”

Austin compared Watt to NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

“People would hack Shaq all the time, and he got fouled so much, and everybody knew it was a foul, but after a while they didn’t call it because he was so doggone good,” Austin said. “So we just got to keep plugging away. And when he has an opportunity to win — because he’ll still win — he does that. I think as Mike [Tomlin] likes to call it, it’d be sport bitching, and we’re not going to bitch about our circumstances. We’re just going to play and fight through it, and T.J. will fight through it, and he’ll do it because a good pro and he’s a great player.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the sense out of Pittsburgh is that QB Kenny Pickett‘s ankle injury will take about four weeks to recover from, which would put Pickett back in the lineup in the last game of the regular season against the Ravens.