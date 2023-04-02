AFC Notes: Taylor Rapp, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

New Bills S Taylor Rapp detailed his free agency experience and noted that he felt his fit in Buffalo was perfect despite their pre-existing tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

“A lot of patience required throughout the whole process,” Rapp said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “Everyone’s free-agent process is a little different and unique. But, ultimately, I ended up in the right situation and the right opportunity and best fit for myself, my family and my future.”

“This is a very special team, a very special defense and a very special back seven, especially the guys I’ll be joining in the room with Micah and Jordan – two great players,” Rapp added. “Just a great opportunity to come in here and contribute any way I can and just pick their brains and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can.”

Pitt WR Jared Wayne was invited to the Bills’ local pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

was invited to the Bills’ local pro day. (Aaron Wilson) According to New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot, the Buffalo Bills will host Tennessee OT Darnell Wright for a top 30 visit.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is a huge fan of new LB David Long, who arrives in Miami as a free agent from the Titans on a two-year, $11 million deal. McDaniel thinks he could end up being a vital player for their defense.

“The guy is a sparkplug. The guy has true instinct at the linebacker position. One of the things I told him is ‘Dude, you are an inspiration for a guy [who also isn’t very tall]. People have probably told you you’re a little undersized,” McDaniel said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He has found so many different tools in his game to be successful to make him a really good player, how he is always finding the ball, how he beats out players on his unit to the ball in pursuit, his coverage abilities, his ability to eliminate the space between him and the ball carrier, and his ability to really be a quality tackler. Great fit for us. Really excited to have him. He was one of those guys that always stood out [in tape evaluation] for me. I’ve been watching him for a while.”

Jets