AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati re-signed WR Tee Higgins to a four-year, $115 million extension this offseason. Owner Mike Brown said he did not doubt that they would get a deal done.

“Not really. We wanted to get the deal done. He wanted to get the deal done. There was money to haggle over, and we did and finally something came up that was acceptable to both sides, and it got done. He’s happy here. We’re happy to have him here,” Brown said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the team’s site.

As for the Bengals’ competition at right guard, executive Duke Tobin isn’t ruling anyone out and is looking forward to watching the battle between Lucas Patrick and Cody Ford.

“Those guys have shown that they can play and play effectively as starters. They both want to be the starter, for sure, and we’ll see how it goes. There’ll be other guys working through there. It’s not as if we’re only going to look at two guys. If somebody from beyond that group plays well and does things, maybe they can bubble into it. Maybe Cordell comes on and has a great camp or Kirkland or Stueber. I don’t rule out anybody at this stage, but those two guys are certainly, they have proven that they can be starting players, and it’ll be fun to watch them compete.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that the team has addressed the recent speeding tickets with rookie QB Shedeur Sanders.

“Not smart. That’s just not smart,” Berry said, via video from Scott Petrak of Cleveland.com. “It’s something that we have addressed with him. He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it’s not just about yourself. . . . It’s not just about driving your car real fast. It’s about the fact that you endanger other people. It’s about the fact that if a deer or someone cuts out in front of you like your reaction time. It’s just dangerous, and it’s not something that we want our guys to be doing. It’s not something that they should be doing. The No. 1 reason is because we don’t want some catastrophic accident.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski also weighed in, noting that he has spoken to all the rookies about making good decisions.

“He knows this and all of our rookies know this: They need to make sure that they’re being safe and that can be whether they’re behind the wheel of a car or they’re in and around town,” Stefanski said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “They need to make really good decisions, so that they’re safe.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that QB Lamar Jackson is one of the best passers that the NFL has ever seen, which is just one of the many traits that make him a special player.

“There’s so many things, and Lamar as a person is the thing I’d say I appreciate the most — the leader, the person, the genuine human being that he is. I mean, I love him as a person,” Harbaugh said. “But I think from a football standpoint, just go to the most basic, simple thing — Lamar as a passer. He is a historically good passer. And that’s really quite a statement because of the narrative that’s been surrounding him ever since the beginning. Lamar Jackson can throw the football. He can throw it every kind of way, he can make every kind of throw any way you want. He’s as good as any passer that there’s ever been — and I think now the numbers are proving that. So that’s the thing I’m kind of a little bit proud of, but [I’m] also a little bit like, ‘OK, here we go, what have we learned from that?’ You can take any big picture — from a society standpoint, from a football standpoint — what did we learn from that? And what kinds of questions do we ask ourselves? But, Lamar Jackson as a passer is historically great.”

“I’d say the work that you do — if you’re going to be good at anything, great at anything, you’ve got to work at it all the time,” Harbaugh added. “I read a story just recently about a classical piano player, he’s 95 years old, and he’s working six to eight hours a day on playing the piano, and they ask him, ‘Why do you still work six to eight hours on the piano?’ And his comment was, ‘I feel like I’m just starting to make some progress.’ So, that daily, everyday working at your craft kind of thing, I think, is what Lamar does.”

Ravens DC Zach Orr on CB Nate Wiggins: “He’s one of the most physically gifted cornerbacks I’ve ever seen.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Nick Farabaugh reports Steelers DTs Dean Lowry, Jacob Slade, and Esezi Otomewo all suffered knee injuries on Wednesday. Lowry was later placed on injured reserve, per the team.