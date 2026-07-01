AFC Notes: Tom Brady, Quentin Johnston, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OC Davis Webb was reminded about his time with the Bills when the team traded for WR Stefon Diggs to pair with QB Josh Allen, given that Denver traded for WR Jaylen Waddle to pair with QB Bo Nix.

“He’s good. He’s a really good player,” Webb said Thursday of Waddle, via NFL.com. “There are some similarities when I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to Bo ( Nix) going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs. That was a good year. That was a good two-year run in ’20 and ’21 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players, that time, there’s some similarities of what’s starting to happen here. It doesn’t mean it’s going to. We’ve got a long way to go, but, man, he’s good, and I’ve just enjoyed the person and watching him work. He’s a blessing to be around. He is a multiplier; he is a thermostat, like very, very good. That’s a credit to (general manager) George (Paton), that’s a credit to Sean ( Payton). We don’t bring in bad people here. We’ve got really good players and great team chemistry.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while the organization picked up his fifth-year option in 2027. Johnston reflected on the team exercising his option, saying he was very excited to get the call.

“It went to where I was at that time and then kind of just going back to my first year, reflecting on what I’ve been through and stuff like that,” Johnston said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s site. “Very excited when I got the call. I was at Topgolf, so I had to step to the side a minute and go deal with that. It was cool … I’m very excited and very excited to continue to work.”

Johnston wondered whether the team would pick up his option heading into the offseason, but wasn’t overly concerned.

“It was a thought, but I feel like up to that point, they’re going to make their decision based off everything I did up to that point so I can’t really go back and change it,” Johnston said. “Obviously we’ve been talking about it but can’t really sit there and worry about it. Just continue to come up here, go through the plays, go through the workouts and hope for the best at that point.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was glad to see Johnston have his option exercised and thinks “highly of him as a receiver.”

“I’m really happy for him. He’s earned it,” Herbert said. “He’s worked so hard and think so highly of him as a receiver, as a teammate, as a locker room guy. I think he’s going to have his best year. He’s done such a great job of picking up this offense, playing football and playing fast. I’m really excited to see what he can do this year.”

Raiders

During a recent podcast appearance, Tom Brady was asked what he expects from the Raiders this coming season and admitted he wants to see big improvements despite their bringing in a new quarterback with the first overall pick.

“I would expect a lot of improvement from where it’s been,” Brady said on the Stick to Football podcast. “Last year, we just underperformed in every area. And it’s everybody’s fault. That’s the reality. There’s nobody who did a good job. There’s not one player in the organization, there’s not anybody involved that did the job to the level that it needs to be done at. And everybody needs to improve. And it starts with me, and it filters down to the rest of the players on the field, and they’ve got to go out there, and ultimately they’ve got to perform at a high level.”

“A massive improvement,” Brady continued. “And I would expect daily improvement, and I’d expect hourly improvement. I really would. Every day that goes by, when you’re on a good team, every day and every week goes by, you should be better. Like, a good team should be better at the end of the season than the beginning of the season, or you’re not a good team. If you have more time together and more practice and you’re getting worse, something’s wrong. If you have more time, more practice, you should be getting better. Now the problem’s the offseason, you change players, you change coaches, and now you’ve got to rebuild to where you were. Like, a lot of the teams I played on, the best game we played all season was the last game of the year. That says to me a lot about what the team’s all about.”