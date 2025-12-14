AFC Notes: Tommy Rees, Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE rookie Shemar Stewart admitted that he was disappointed with his first season after being hurt just a few games into the year.

“Coming in and playing two games, then being hurt second game, then coming back five weeks later and getting hurt immediately after that game, it’s not great for nobody’s confidence, especially somebody like me that’s never been hurt ever,” Stewart said, via SI.com. “I never missed a game in college. I never missed a practice in college. Coming in here and missing 10 weeks is just hard on the mental.“

Bengals HC Zac Taylor added that there’s no pressure on Stewart and the goal is to continue getting better each week.

“We’ve got high expectations for him, and he’s worked really hard to meet those and done everything he can do,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, he had the setback with the injury. It’s nothing he can control. I don’t think there’s a pressure to see anything from him in the next four weeks,” he continued. “We’ll see how he feels as practice goes this week. If he’s able to get in a game this week, just keep progressing him, keep improving. That’s the biggest thing – keep getting better every single week.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’d be pretty surprised if DE Trey Hendrickson remains with the Bengals in 2026, pointing out the history in the relationship and how onerous a franchise tag would be in order to attempt a tag-and-trade.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow after the loss to the Ravens: "There is not a quarterback in the league that would have won with the way I played today…I think this is one of the worst games that I've played." (Dehner)

Browns OC Tommy Rees said the interest around him for potential head coaching jobs, Penn State in particular, is flattering, but he’s focused on the task he has in front of him in Cleveland.

“I’m really focused on trying to play good offensive football, get a young quarterback ready to play, support our players,” Rees said, via PFT. “Some of those things are flattering and you listen as a competitor, but, for me, my focus is really how can we score enough points to win a game. How can we put our young players, put our quarterback, put our offense in the right positions to have success. How to lead our staff — that’s really where my focus is right now.”

Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave on Shedeur Sanders : “Doing a nice job of applying lessons, both when we have our good plays and when we stub our toe.” (Scott Petrak)

on : “Doing a nice job of applying lessons, both when we have our good plays and when we stub our toe.” (Scott Petrak) Musgrave added that Sanders has been working hard on his footwork and rhythm.

Musgrave on Rees: “Tommy Rees has been a step ahead of the opposing defensive coordinators. I like being around him. I like being around guys who are tightly wound. And he is because he cares so much.” (Petrak)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says that as far as he knows, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has good relationships with GM Andrew Berry and owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam , so it’s not an untenable situation for him to stay in.

has good relationships with GM and owners and , so it’s not an untenable situation for him to stay in. However, Breer can’t rule out any shakeups from the Browns at this point.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes that Ravens DT Travis Jones’ deal was on track to be a restricted free agent because he didn’t get an accrued season as a rookie in 2022 because of an issue with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

deal was on track to be a restricted free agent because he didn’t get an accrued season as a rookie in 2022 because of an issue with the Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to Zrebiec, the NFLPA filed a grievance on Jones’ behalf, and the hearing was scheduled for Thursday, December 11.

Zrebiec writes that Jones’ agent met with Baltimore before the hearing and finalized a contract extension.

Jones’ three-year, $40.5 million extension includes a $9.012 million signing bonus and a $6.285 million guaranteed option bonus in 2026. There are base salaries of $1.215 million (guaranteed), $12 million, and $11.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

Jones’s option bonus is due on March 17, 2026, and he also has a $1 million roster bonus due on March 17, 2028, ahead of the final year of his contract.