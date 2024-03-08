AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Jonathan Greenard, Peter Skoronski, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson alluded to the team wanting to take more reps off of RB Travis Etienne in order to preserve him down the home stretch.

“D’Ernest Johnson got hurt a little bit in there, and then Tank [Bigsby] was a rookie and learning and coming on,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “We really like Tank and he’ll have a bigger impact for us this year for us. It’s not the recipe, necessarily, to put Travis in that situation. So I would consider knocking a few of those reps down to keep him healthy throughout the course of the year.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said DE Jonathan Greenard‘s availability was vital and something the team covets. It hasn’t always been the case for Greenard in his career to this point.

“[Greenard] had as good of a year as he’s had since he’s been in the league,” Caserio said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “I think the big thing with J.G. is just being available. He had a lot of disruptive plays and took advantage of the opportunities. He’s a good young player. So we’ll work through the process with these players.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans added that the team would love to bring back RB Devin Singletary.

“Devin is a great guy. We’ll see what happens in free agency, but we’d love to have Devin back just because of what he brought to our team,” Ryans said. “He was definitely a bright spot for us in that running back room.”

Ryans is building an identity for the team and has an idea of the type of players he wants to continue bringing in.

“I’m excited to, first of all, build our team, again, the proper way — of guys who are just looking to compete, guys who have that relentless mindset, guys who want to go out and play for each other, guys who want to hunt, guys who want to play with relentless effort and finish,” Ryans said. “That’s what I’m looking to build as we start this offseason.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said OL Peter Skoronski‘s best position along the offensive line is at guard.

“I think you always cross-train guys, but I do think Peter’s best position is at guard,” Callahan said, via Titans Wire. “But until you get your hands on players, and they are in the building, there’s always a cross-training element where guys will swing to different spots. But I do think his best position at this point is guard.”