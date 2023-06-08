AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Kevin Byard, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne is anticipating being able to take a big leap forward as a player in 2023 now that he’s not recovering from injury and can put his time and energy into “fine-tuning” his skills, not rehabbing.

“Last year was more about getting healthy and getting back,” Etienne said via NFL Media’s Coral Smith. “This year, I didn’t have to worry about my foot. It’s great. So I’m able to work on football, all football.” Ball security is one of the areas Etienne is working on after he lost five fumbles in 2022. He says having the confidence of his teammates and HC Doug Pederson has helped. “All the great running backs put the ball on the ground sometimes, but it’s on us to just keep getting better and better and be aware,” he said. “And I feel like my teammates, they believe in me, so as long as I’ve got their belief, we’re good. It allows me to go out there and play free, to go out there and make those big plays and continue to be special and not just live within my head. … It kind of goes to show that (Pederson) believes in my skillset, and I’m going to go out there and be myself.” Even though the Jaguars drafted RB Tank Bigsby in the third round this year, perhaps signaling more of a move to a committee approach, Etienne isn’t sweating it. He appreciates having teammates to take some of the wear and tear and he’s looking forward to helping a rookie transition to the NFL. “I like Tank, I feel like he’s very passionate and he loves the game of football,” Etienne said. “That’s the guys you want around you, the guys who push you to be great each and every day, Because he’s looking up to me and I want to be a great example for him. … He’s going to push me to get better and I’m going to push him to get better.”

According to his LinkedIn account, former 49ers and Chargers OC Geep Chryst is now working as a pro scout with the Jaguars.

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said the team’s offense will resemble a lot of the same characteristics of the offense the team ran under former Texans HC Gary Kubiak.

“I still remember watching when I first got the offense in San Francisco, all these Houston Texan cut-ups and Andre [Johnson] and [Matt] Schaub and David Anderson and all these guys just running the same stuff we’re running right now, and the principles and the foundation of what they did is all there, but like everything, it kind of evolves as it goes,” Slowik said, via Texans Wire.

Slowik added that the team’s offense will run a lot of the same principles, but will have added wrinkles.

“You just point to something else that they did back then and be like, hey, this is the same as that was, but now we’re doing it this way,” Slowik said. “That was really neat when I first got to throw on some Houston Texan film and see all of them play.”

The Texans’ Shaq Mason includes a $10 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.7 million guaranteed in 2023, $9.25 million guaranteed in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $10.4 million in 2026. ( three-year, $36 million extension for Gincludes a $10 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.7 million guaranteed in 2023, $9.25 million guaranteed in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $10.4 million in 2026. ( Aaron Wilson

Another $1.05 million of Mason’s salary in 2025 is guaranteed. There’s also up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses each year, a $50,000 annual workout bonus and a $250,000 annual Pro Bowl incentive. ( Over The Cap

Texans Dalton Schultz spoke about being on a one-year deal: “I’m excited I got an opportunity to take another shot. All the other stuff I leave that to my agent.” ( TEspoke about being on a one-year deal: “I’m excited I got an opportunity to take another shot. All the other stuff I leave that to my agent.” ( Wilson

Texans Nico Collins on injuries he dealt with last year: “It was tough being hurt, finishing the season on IR isn’t anyone’s plan. Just get healthy, continue to get healthy. It is what it is.” ( WRon injuries he dealt with last year: “It was tough being hurt, finishing the season on IR isn’t anyone’s plan. Just get healthy, continue to get healthy. It is what it is.” ( Wilson

