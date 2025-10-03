AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Ashton Jeanty, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said Bradley Bozeman is “playing pretty good” and will continue to start: “Bradley is a veteran presence. He’s a great leader. Makes all the calls for us. Understands the game plan like he wrote it up himself. And he’s a tough, hard-nosed player.” ( is “playing pretty good” and will continue to start: “Bradley is a veteran presence. He’s a great leader. Makes all the calls for us. Understands the game plan like he wrote it up himself. And he’s a tough, hard-nosed player.” ( Daniel Popper

Roman admitted that the amount of hits that QB Justin Herbert is taking is unsustainable: “Absolutely not. He’s getting hit too much, too many unnecessary hits. There’s gonna be some. But not that many. And he can help that, too. But it starts with everybody.” (Popper)

Chargers HC John Harbaugh said LT Joe Alt is doubtful to play this week with an ankle injury. An IR stint is not out of the question. (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce appeared in 66 percent of snaps in Kansas City’s Week 4 win over the Ravens, recording five receptions for 48 yards before HC Andy Reid pulled their starters off. When asked about Kelce’s load management, Reid responded that it’s his responsibility to avoid overworking the veteran tight end.

“That’s probably a good area. I thought he (Travis Kelce) really played well in both the run and pass game. He looked strong all the way through. He’s in great shape right now,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “That’s the important part. He came back, and he’d really trained hard and aggressive for this thing. He’s such a big part of it. Not only his effort, but the mentality he comes into these games with —he’s all in all the time. Then it’s my responsibility – he gets mad at me, but it’s my responsibility to make sure that we don’t get too many reps in there. That we give him at least a blow here and there. He’d play every play if he had his choice.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty has reverted to his college stance, standing upright behind the quarterback instead of keeping the usual bend seen from other running backs. It led to Jeanty recording a season-high of 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to prove that something can work and that’s all it is,” Jeanty said, via PFT.

Jeanty mentioned that he began lining up in his stance as a junior at Boise State, saying it makes him feel more relaxed and allows him to read defenses more easily.

“Just kind of did it,” Jeanty said. “I mean, coaches will always tell you to be kind of in more of the bent stance, but I don’t know. I just feel more comfortable that way, more relaxed. And then just reading the defense. I can’t really explain it more differently [than] that, but that’s just what I do.

Jeanty understands his stance isn’t typical for running backs, but doesn’t see a need to chance it.

“I just think it’s different,” Jeanty said. “So, a lot of times when something’s different, it doesn’t always come off to people that it could work that way. But it works, so no need to change it.”