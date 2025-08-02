AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Dre Greenlaw, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Veteran LB Dre Greenlaw signed on with the Broncos this offseason as an unrestricted free agent following his six years with the 49ers. Greenlaw said he often spoke to Sean Payton during Denver’s recruitment of him, which made him “feel special.”

“They wanted me, you know what I mean?” Greenlaw said, via ProFootballTalk. “Throughout the whole time I was talking to Sean, there was never no ifs, ands, buts, maybe this or that. It was like, ‘Man, we want you to be here.’ And I was a foster kid growing up, so there’s not a lot of times that people just wanted me. You know what I’m saying? So it just made me feel special. It made me feel like this is the place where I needed to be.”

Greenlaw became eager to join the Broncos based on Payton and Denver’s ownership.

“The people that’s in the organization, Sean, the Penners, and then the guys . . . I just wanted to be a part of that,” Greenlaw said. “I wanted to be where I was accepted, where I was wanted it. And this was the right place for me.”

Payton said Greenlaw should be fine after experiencing some tightness, but it is not related to his prior quad strain. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers OL Jamaree Salyer said executive director of player performance Ben Herbert challenged him at the end of last season to lose weight over the offseason. Salyer recalled Herbert’s words before their offseason got started.

“It’s for your career. It’s for you,” Salyer said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “This is what I would like for you, but it’s up to you. It’s your career. You control it. It’s your destiny.”

Salyer wound up losing 35 pounds over the offseason, which OC Greg Roman believes has made a noticeable difference in the lineman’s mobility.

“He’s a different guy when you subtract 35 pounds of bad weight,” Roman said. “His ability to move laterally (and) change direction quickly is so much better. … He’s got some really good playing experience. He’s got good instincts. He’s a big, physical guy that last year, quite frankly, was held back by just the shape he was in.”

Salyer reflected on allowing three sacks against the Texans last season, saying he used the game as a tool to learn from.

“Everybody plays bad games,” Salyer said. “I looked at it, I learned from it, and I just grew. Obviously, I would love for my best games to be in the biggest moments like that, but sometimes that’s life. So, taking a situation like that and not letting the Houston game turn into Year 4, and then ‘what the hell happened?’ and then the end of your career. That’s really my biggest thing.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid talked about his career coaching TE Travis Kelce and touched on his likely final years in the NFL.

“He’s phenomenal. I mean, he’s been great for this organization. You know, anytime you’re with a guy for 13 years, you end up being close to that player,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “I’ve watched him grow as a player and as a man, and we haven’t talked about last year’s in that, so you hope he plays forever, but that’s probably not going to happen to any of us. So whenever he decides to hang it up, he’s built a great legacy here, and if he decides this is it, that’s it; if not, more power to him.”

Raiders

Veteran LB Devin White enters his first season with the Raiders after a tumultuous 2024 with the Eagles and Texans. Raiders HC Pete Carroll has been impressed by White and thinks the linebacker is back to being the All-Pro and Pro Bowler he was with the Buccaneers.

“He’s back,” Carroll said, via the team’s YouTube. “He was on top of the world a few years ago and then things just didn’t work out for one reason or another. He’s back in action now. He came up to me and said ‘I’m all in now.’ And he was dead serious in how he said it.”