AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Hunter Renfrow, Rex Ryan, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos are 0-2 in two winnable games to open the season, and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan is placing the blame squarely on the defense. What’s interesting about that is Ryan interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator job that ended up going to Vance Joseph this offseason.

“This team has averaged more points per possession than any [other] offensive unit in the National Football League, nobody knows that — it’s the truth,” Ryan said via USA Today’s Jon Heath. “So whose fault is [0-2] on? It’s on their defense! Their defense is supposed to be No. 1 in the league! If I was going to be the coordinator — I don’t know what the hell [he’s] doing now — that’s who’s letting this team down. It’s their defense. It’s not the offense.”

Ryan added the Broncos have enough talent to get a lot better results than they have so far.

“I think it’s fixable,” Ryan continued. “We just have got to get that defense playing to what the expectations were. Because when I saw the talent they had on that defense, I’m like, there’s no reason why this shouldn’t be the top defense in the league.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was back in the lineup Week 2 against the Jaguars after an injury scare with his knee the week before in practice that kept him out of the Week 1 loss to the Lions. It’s probably safe to say Kelce wasn’t 100 percent, as he was held to four catches for 26 yards, though one of those happened to be in the endzone. He was a big part of the Chiefs’ sloppy performance, too, with multiple drops and two personal foul penalties.

“Yeah, Travis was fighting Travis. I mean, it was hot,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via Ed Easton of USA Today. “He was getting ‘butched,’ we call it, where they try to bang you up there one way or another. And, you know, he’s trying to get back in the flow. And so he is a perfectionist, this guy.

“And you know, if he feels these off a tick, then he’s going to try to battle through. He gets himself in the right mindset to keep fighting through it, and he did. You’ve got to give him credit. He battled through the thing. He made some big catches for us, and he made it through the game after missing the first one, so I’m sure his leg probably didn’t feel 100 percent. But he’s not going to let you know that, and he’s going to work through it. That’s what he did.”

Raiders

When asked about Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow only getting one target in Week 2, HC Josh McDaniels responded they “missed opportunities” with Renfrow and he should’ve been more involved.

“There’s been some missed opportunities on our part, but I don’t think that’s a function of Hunter,” McDaniels said, via Raiders Wire. “He should’ve gotten the ball more than he did yesterday, I think there was more opportunities than that.”

McDaniels gave updates on WRs Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers , noting Meyers is trending in the right direction from concussion protocol and Adams is feeling fine after taking a big hit on Sunday.

The Raiders worked out three players including OT Geron Christian , OL Michal Menet and LB Mykal Walker , per Aaron Wilson.

, OL and LB , per Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Las Vegas signed Walker to their practice squad.