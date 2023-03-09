AFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Bills, Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said his decision to fire OL coach Matt Applebaum was a move that would allow OC Frank Smith to focus more on running the offense and less time with the offensive line.

“The way the staff was orchestrated the previous year, I really needed to get more offensive coordinator work out of Frank Smith and he was devoted a little too much to the offensive line,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “And I needed more, selfishly, to alleviate some stuff off my plate; and so that was the motivating factor to make that move, was to facilitate Frank Smith being able to appropriate his time more as a coordinator and less in the offensive line room.”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions the Dolphins are one of the teams at least keeping track of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s market before free agency.

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas has had “good discussions” with DT Quinnen Williams and his representing on a contract extension.

“We’ve had several good discussions with Nicole and Quinnen since the season,” Douglas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We feel really good about where we’re at. We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way.”

Douglas said RB Breece Hall is doing well in his rehab from a torn ACL and he also feels good about G Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) and OT Mekhi Becton (knee) returning as well.

“Breece is doing great in his recovery,” Douglas said. “I know he had a visit with Dr. [Dan] Cooper in Dallas and he’s progressing great. Really, Breece, AVT, Mekhi, they’re all doing great in their recovery. We feel good about their return.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out the trade compensation the Jets would need to give up for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers could be less than a lot of people have been speculating. Breer thinks the Jets’ second-round pick this year and a conditional 2025 pick hinging on Rodgers’ performance and how long he plays.

could be less than a lot of people have been speculating. Breer thinks the Jets’ second-round pick this year and a conditional 2025 pick hinging on Rodgers’ performance and how long he plays. Breer adds he doesn’t think the Jets will have to give up a first-round pick, as the Packers don’t have a lot of leverage. Rodgers’ age, contract and limited number of landing spots will constrict his market.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini also predicted the compensation would be a second and a future conditional third that could improve.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post mentions the Jets are one of the teams at least keeping track of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s market before free agency.

Patriots

Mark Daniels of Mass Live, citing a league source, reports the Patriots are not expected to pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this offseason.

this offseason. Daniels writes it doesn’t make sense for New England to sign Jackson given they have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe , while trading for Jackson would cost two first-round draft picks and a guaranteed contract that would cost $40-$50 million per season.

and , while trading for Jackson would cost two first-round draft picks and a guaranteed contract that would cost $40-$50 million per season. Patriots G James Ferentz‘s one-year deal includes a $1,165,000 base salary with $150,000 guaranteed, including a $50,000 prorated bonus and a separate $30,000 bonus. (OverTheCap)