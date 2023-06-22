AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

When examining the Colts’ offseason program, Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan writes first-round QB Anthony Richardson is showing confidence but isn’t overly boisterous, while showing an eagerness to learn.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels like this is a “different” offseason for him given he’s entering his second year under HC Doug Pederson.

“It was definitely a different feel in this offseason, being able to unwind a little bit and then disconnect,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “My rookie year didn’t really have an offseason going into the league. Then last year with the coaching change and all that, not sure what was going to happen, and then having Coach [Doug Pederson] hired and trying to learn the system and all that, [you] really don’t have much of an offseason because you’re trying to figure out what the next step is.”

Lawrence thinks the continuity on their roster and coaching staff has been beneficial thus far.

“To have the same staff, to have a lot of the same players, to have that carryover, and the system [being the same], that feels good having that and being able to focus on little parts of my game instead of just making sure I got the installs and know the plan coming into practice,” Lawrence said. “Not having that stress of just learning the playbook, I can just really focus on my game and my mechanics.”

Pederson wants to see Lawrence continue to build off of the progress he made last season.

“The way he ended the season last year is what we’ve got to see to start the [2023] season and then just continue that progression with him,” Pederson said. “He’s on the right track. He’s doing everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s the key to the offense and makes it work. So he understands his role from the standpoint of put the ball in the playmaker’s hands. But now having a full year of our offense under his belt too, that gives him a lot of confidence. He’s still learning, but he’s now teaching the offense to the other guys.”

Texans

Texans DT Maliek Collins ‘ two-year, $23 million extension includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap)

‘ two-year, $23 million extension includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million in the new years of the deal. (Over The Cap) His base salary for 2023 was lowered to $2 million and is guaranteed, along with $6 million of his 2024 salary. Collins has another $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses.