AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeForest Buckner, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts C Ryan Kelly has “not really” had contract extension talks with the team, but he has a desire to stay in Indianapolis. (George Bremer)

Colts GM Chris Ballard on giving DT DeForest Buckner an extension: "DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years. As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room." (Joel A. Erickson)

Ballard continued: "His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I'm excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension." (Erickson)

Buckner said it was an easy decision to remain with the Colts and loves the trajectory of the franchise: “We were right there, 15 yards away. We could have been in the dance and just came up short.” (Bremer)

Buckner’s two-year, $46 million deal includes a $20.5 million signing bonus, a $23 million guaranteed salary in 2024, and a non-guaranteed $13 million salary in 2025. He’s also set to earn $10 million roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025. (OverTheCap)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reflected on last season’s collapse and is trying to pull positives going into the offseason program.

“It was obviously a disappointing season, some of the stuff I said after the year, but I think just being removed from it, it’s a lot easier to see the good after the fact,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “Not necessarily the good things that happened but use the bad things as good to make yourself better moving forward.”

Lawrence is using 2023 as a learning experience in several areas, including how to deal with injuries, staying consistent, and playing well in big games.

“There’s just so many things that I learned last season, whether it’s trying to stay healthy and dealing with some things that I haven’t had to deal with in my career or not playing as consistent as I wanted to have played to finish the year, to whatever it may be. Maybe that means some expectations that we had for ourselves as a team, not playing well in big games, all these things that have gone through my head.”

Lawrence thinks the difficult moments in his career are improving him.

“I’m thankful for that, all the difficult times in my career — I think back to my rookie season — [have] made me a lot better for it,” Lawrence said. “You just have to use it, so that’s what I plan to do from last season. I think our approach as a team, too — it’s a waste if you don’t use it. You went through that experience and then you don’t use it, it’s double bad because it sucked going through it and you didn’t get better from it. I think that’s our mindset, that’s my mindset moving forward and so many things to learn from.”

Akron RB Lorenzo Lingard has an official visit with the Jaguars, though it counts as a local visit since he went to high school nearby. (Ryan Fowler)

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)

