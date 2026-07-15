AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Gunnar Helm, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top ten running backs listed Colts RB Jonathan Taylor , drawing a positive comment from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “Really special in space. Once he hits the second and third levels with some space to operate, he’s uniquely talented.”

, drawing a positive comment from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “Really special in space. Once he hits the second and third levels with some space to operate, he’s uniquely talented.” Fowler compiled a list of tight ends, with TE Tyler Warren finishing among the top ten after his first NFL season: “He lived up to expectations,” an NFC scout said. “He’s a true Y who can handle the point-of-attack run game assignments, but carried over his versatile, game-impacting receiving ability that showed up during his Penn State days. He can kick your ass in the run game on one play and win as a receiver on the next.”

finishing among the top ten after his first NFL season: “He lived up to expectations,” an NFC scout said. “He’s a true Y who can handle the point-of-attack run game assignments, but carried over his versatile, game-impacting receiving ability that showed up during his Penn State days. He can kick your ass in the run game on one play and win as a receiver on the next.” ESPN also had veteran G Quenton Nelson ranked among the league’s top interior linemen: “Some drop-off but still elite,” an NFC executive said. “[He] was No. 1 for a long time, but the Smiths (Tyler and Trey) and [Quinn] Meinerz are on his heels…Can anchor, bend, wide. Not as dominant as before, but better than he was in 2024.”

Jaguars

Jeremy Fowler‘s list of quarterbacks had Jags QB Trevor Lawrence receiving an honorable mention from a veteran AFC offensive coach: “He has controlled his turnovers and just has a better understanding of what defenses are trying to do against him. … He plays better ball when the offensive infrastructure and personnel around him set him up for success instead of asking him to do everything on your own. Liam [Coen] did a nice job in Year 1 of giving him the answers to the test pre-snap.”

receiving an honorable mention from a veteran AFC offensive coach: “He has controlled his turnovers and just has a better understanding of what defenses are trying to do against him. … He plays better ball when the offensive infrastructure and personnel around him set him up for success instead of asking him to do everything on your own. Liam [Coen] did a nice job in Year 1 of giving him the answers to the test pre-snap.” Another Jaguars player mentioned on Jeremy Fowler‘s list of pass rushers was Josh Hines-Allen: “Not elite but consistently very good, with a quality power-rush game,” noted an anonymous NFC scout.

Titans

After setting a franchise record for receptions by a rookie tight end, Titans TE Gunnar Helm is determined to take the next step and solidify his spot in the offense.

“There’s always something to go out there and do, always something to prove, and there’s somebody always coming for your spot,” Helm said, via the team’s website. “There’s room for improvement everywhere for me, and that’s how I am attacking this offseason.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh raved about Helm and is hopeful he will make the most of his chances in year two.

“Gunnar looks good, man,” Saleh said. “He looks like a legit dude – from what he was a year ago to what he is now, especially physically. Again, once pads come on, we’ll be able to decide all that, but like all these guys, hopefully they take a big jump and find a way to grab the bull by the horns and take advantage of their opps.”