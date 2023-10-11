AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Patriots, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson had high praise of QB Trevor Lawrence‘s 315 passing-yard performance in Week 5’s win over the Bills.

“He’s that guy. He’s that guy,” Robinson said, via Brent Martineau of Action Sports Jax. “I’m thankful for him. As tough as they come. As good as they come. As good of a person as could be. Great guy.”

Jaguars TE Evan Engram thinks Lawrence made some incredible passes against Buffalo.

“He played his ass off,” Engram said, via Martineau. “Some of the throws he made today were incredible. The way he ran around, the way he took some hits. His body was kind of bothering him there towards the end and he’s in there fighting. What a performance for him in there today. That’s our leader. He’s still growing, dude just turned 24 which blows my mind.”

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley said Lawrence is ready for “those big moments.”

“He’s more than ready for those big moments,” Ridley said. “We trust Trevor no matter what. He’s going to make the right read. He’s going to do the right thing at the right time. Closer to the end of the game, you saw that he made some good plays, some great throws and good checks and put us in a position to win.”

Tom Pelissero reports that Jaguars WR Zay Jones is considered day-to-day after tests on his knee were negative for an injury he sustained during the game in London.

Mia O’Brien reports Jaguars LT Walker Little suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks with his injury.

O'Brien adds Little suffered an injury to the opposite leg to the knee injury he suffered in college.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that people close to Patriots owner Robert Kraft describe him as frustrated, if not outright angry, about the team’s struggles this season and over the past few years.

He adds the idea Kraft would not outright fire HC Bill Belichick because of everything he's accomplished so far is not one the owner subscribes to, and if things don't improve major changes are absolutely possible.

Belichick could be considering bigger shakeups to the depth chart, per Howe, including for starting QB Mac Jones. Howe notes this is an important week of practice for Jones after two straight disastrous games, and if the team had more confidence in backup QB Bailey Zappe, the decision on whether to keep him in the lineup would be a lot closer.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he’s hopeful WR Treylon Burks (knee) will be able to play in Week 6.

“(We’re) hopeful that he can try to get out and start running around,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

When asked about Colts RB Zack Moss‘ 165-yard performance in Week 5’s loss, Vrabel said their defensive line got outplayed by Indianapolis.

“They blocked us, and we got out of the gaps. And when you play peek-a-boo, those things happen. … (Players) have to put their hands in their chest, leverage your gap, when the ball runs through your gap, shed and tackle and swarm to the football – all the things we’ve tried to do around here for a while.”

Vrabel said WR DeAndre Hopkins is showing a good connection with QB Ryan Tannehill and has a great ability to read defenses, adjust to passes, and produce in critical situations.

“The connection that he has with the quarterback, and his ability to find seams in the defense… and his ability to adjust to a pass, his body control. … Every time we’ve needed a play on third down, he’s been there. … (Sunday) it was good to see him have some production.”