AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that QB Trevor Lawrence was lights out against the Ravens in a win that was big for both the team and the young quarterback.

“It’s a step in the right direction, you know,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “I would say these last three games or so, he’s really done a really nice job with our system and our offense. I think he had a pretty good game and took care of the football. He’s heading in the right direction. Sometimes there’s a difference between what we see in Trevor and what you all might see, or a fan might see. This guy throws an incredibly good football and he’s smart and he sees the field, and he can make all the throws. You’re just seeing that. You’re just seeing that execution with him and that maturity with him.”

Lawrence added that he was proud of the way the team battled from behind to get the win.

“I’m really, really proud of this group,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “I’m proud of myself. We’ve been through a lot here in the past two years and just battled through the adversity. It’s a good feeling. But I’ve said it before: I’m the same guy. I’ve always been this guy. I haven’t always played my best every week, and that’s going to happen sometimes, but I really love the direction that this offense, this team is heading, and we feel really good about who we are.”

Jaguars

Pederson said RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return to the game with a foot injury but decided to keep him out and not risk further injury. More tests were scheduled on the foot but Etienne now appears to be fine and the team agreed. (Cameron Wolfe)

Texans

Texans WR Brandin Cooks immediately knew that the Texans could not compete with the Dolphins: “From the moment we came out, I’m talking from an offensive standpoint. The moment we stepped out there. That’s truth. That’s facts.” (Aaron Wilson)

Cooks on the state of the team with one win on the season: "Emotions are bad. When you're sitting here at 1-9-1, it's embarrassing at the end of the day. We haven't been good enough. It's disappointing for the fans, and disappointing for all the work we put in. It's just embarrassing." (Wilson)