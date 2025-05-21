AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Tony Pollard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts added second-round DE JT Tuimoloau after a strong College Football Playoff performance where he went for 6.5 sacks in four games en route to a national title. Indianapolis area scout Mike Lacy believes his lack of regular-season production came down to opponents’ game plans, and he was impressed with how Tuimoloau fought through the added attention.

“They kind of see what we see,” Lacy said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “They see a big guy who’s a real threat off the edge … He knows he’s getting extra attention. He’s used to it. You just kind of see a guy strain a little bit harder, fight a little bit harder. You have to get a little bit more creative, be a little bit more savvy to beat that extra attention that you’re getting, and I think he did that.”

Colts Tony Sparano Jr. said the team plans for Matt Goncalves to start at right guard this season. ( OL coachsaid the team plans forto start at right guard this season. ( James Boyd

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was asked by reporters about his first impression of second-overall pick Travis Hunter.

“Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence said. “A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It’s like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like. So you can’t have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, runs after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch.”

Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard is set to enter his second year in Tennessee next season, finishing with 1,079 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season. Brian Callahan points out that Pollard battled through injuries in the second half of the season and thinks a “healthier division of labor” will help the running back.

“He was battling the second half of the year quite a bit,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “But I think in a perfect world, it’s a healthier division of labor. I think he ended up carrying the ball a lot. He was our most productive running back. And then Tyjae (Spears) had some injuries early, too. So, he ended up playing a lot early, and then Tyjae sort of came on as the year went on further. So, I really like both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allow us to maybe have a spot for a third back between Julius (Chestnut) and Kalel (Mullings), some heavier style back and runner. So hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed, so he doesn’t have to take the brunt of it. And we can get 17 games out of all those guys at their best.”

Pollard is staying active this offseason to be ready for the rigors of a full season.

“Just being more aggressive with my body, keeping my body in shape, not having as long of a downtime in between the season and when I get back going for the offseason,” Pollard said. “Just knowing, being older, being a little bit more of a vet in this league, you have to keep your body in shape so when it is time to get going, you’ll be ready.”

Pollard also thinks having more running backs involved will help keep him fresh.

“Whatever way we can contribute to the success of the team,” Pollard said. “Getting more guys involved, keeping guys fresh, whatever it is that is going to keep us winning games and keep guys fresh throughout the season, it’s ideal.”