AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Zack Moss, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Zack Moss said he’s accustomed to filling the first-team role and is prepared to start in Week 13.

“I’ve already kind of done it before,” Moss said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “Now’s the time to do it again. That’s why you prepare every day — you never know what’s going to happen in this league.”

Colts QB Gardner Minshew views Moss as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

“When he’s, like, really playing, he’s leading the league,” Minshew said. “One of the best in the league, can make guys miss, getting some really hard yards you wouldn’t expect. Excited to get him rolling again.”

Steichen praised Moss for his preparation each week.

“The way he prepares every week is awesome,” Steichen said. “He’s a great teammate, great in that running back room.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the team is still keeping their foot on the gas even though they have a two-game division lead.

“Every game was a must-win for us,” Lawrence said, via Jags Wire. “That was the sense of urgency and the feel that we had. I think there’s something to be said, that’s something we’ve talked about, is keeping that every week, regardless of maybe this year we’re in a little better position because we started off the first half of the season better. Still keeping that sense of urgency, they’re all must-win games. Every game is huge. It’s about setting yourself up for the postseason and so on. We understand that every game does matter, it really does, especially at the end of the season when everyone is fighting, scratching and clawing for these wins.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team has higher aspirations than just winning the division.

“You look up at the AFC and there’s bigger things for this team,” Pederson said. “Our focus has to be just that. Leaning on our experiences a year ago can definitely help us in these moments.”

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is considered day-to-day but it is not considered a long-term injury.