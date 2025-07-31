AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson says “nothing has really changed” regarding his situation with the Bengals, despite his decision to end his holdout. (Matt Verderame)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow : "Trey (Hendrickson) is going to be a big part of our team this year." (Jeremy Rauch)

: “Trey (Hendrickson) is going to be a big part of our team this year.” (Jeremy Rauch) Hendrickson said his cards are on the table and it’s up to the team to come to an agreement with him on an extension: “I’m a firm believer that hard work works. What I’ve done in the last four years, five years, eight years in the NFL is done. I can’t do any more at this time except to rush the passer on Sundays. The hay is in the barn. It’s whether we agree or not.” (Verderame)

Hendrickson said he always planned to appear for training camp and something happened to change his mind and spark his short holdout: “Prior to leaving for Florida, I spent 30 days in Cincinnati so the goal was always to be in Cincinnati. Some things transpired that became public. There was never something where I wasn’t going to be here.” (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters he has “a plan that’s in pencil” when asked about the timeline to name a starting quarterback.

“[W]e have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there,” Stefanski said, via Pro Football Talk. “But we’ll get to those type of decisions later on. Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys, I will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we’d love to make decisions sooner than later.”

Browns CB Greg Newsome II said he wants to be in Cleveland for the rest of his career: “I said it since I was drafted, I want to be a Brown for life. In order to do that, I need to keep holding up my end of the bargain.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said WR Zay Flowers has a camp-type injury and should return in a few days. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers CB Darius Slay on being on the same team as DB Jalen Ramsey : “He can play anywhere and be great at all of them. You know, getting to play together now, I wish we had gotten to play together when I was younger. But this is going to be a lot of fun.” (Nick Farabaugh)

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on OC Arthur Smith 's offense: "I like the flexibility. Arthur is not rigid in what he's doing. He wants to tailor the scheme to the personnel that you got." (Pryor)

on OC ‘s offense: “I like the flexibility. Arthur is not rigid in what he’s doing. He wants to tailor the scheme to the personnel that you got.” (Pryor) Rodgers on going against the Steelers defense: “It’s not a bad thing to get beat up a little bit. … sometimes you can learn more from the failures in training camp than getting after him every single day.” (Pryor)

Steelers S Chuck Clark‘s one-year, $1,422,500 deal includes a $1,255,000 base salary and a $167,500 roster bonus. None of it is guaranteed. (OverTheCap)