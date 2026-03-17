AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Quincy Williams, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Quincy Williams was quickly reunited with his LB coach from the Jets, Mike Rutenberg, who will now be his defensive coordinator in Cleveland.

“Not to be cocky, but his first thing he did was come and get me,” Williams said, via BrownsWire.com. “That’s the most important thing he did. Always going to make sure to keep him level-headed, so I know he’s going to be positive in every single thing moving this year. We feed off each other. That’s the main thing. I’m going to make sure he’s good the same way that I’m going to be good.”

Ravens

Ravens DE Trey Hendrickson said during his introductory press conference that he is in win-now mode at this point in his career and is excited to do so in Baltimore, given the team’s history of legendary defenses.

“If you can’t get excited to play here, you have to check your pulse,” Hendrickson said, via NFL.com. “It’s exciting to start something fresh. That was probably overdue for me. When you’re talking about the AFC North, there’s history. It’s a nasty brand of football. It’s punch you in the mouth. To be on the other side of the ball and experience that, I’m so excited to be in the (Ravens’) building and experiencing it now. It’s a phenomenal opportunity for me, phenomenal opportunity for my family. There’s nothing but class here. State-of-the-art facilities. Great, talented players and an awesome coaching staff that’s like-minded in winning and being a brand of football that we all, as a nucleus, will build, (with) this being Day One.”

“I’m in a win-now window,” Hendrickson told reporters. “This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, get into the win column and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things transpired; I’ve always been a ‘control what you can control’ type of guy and this is a great fit for me. I’m excited for this season.” Steelers New Steelers CB Jamel Dean wants QB Aaron Rodgers to re-sign for a selfish reason: Dean wants Rodgers to autograph a ball he intercepted off of him over five years ago. “I am looking forward to [Rodgers] signing back,” Dean told reporters, via SteelersWire.com. “Because that same football, I need him to sign it. I’ve been waiting like five years just to be able to ask him like, ‘Hey, you remember this ball? I’ve been meaning for you to sign this ball for so many years, and I think this is a good time to do it now.’”