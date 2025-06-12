AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told reporters that the team stands behind DE Trey Hendrickson, but admitted no one has any idea how the situation will play out with the star pass rusher.

“It’s not one that I think would make us a better team, so we’ll see what ends up happening,” Burrow said, via Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I wish I had an answer for you but we’ll see.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks a deal will eventually get done with Hendrickson given that Burrow has been pushing the front office to bring him back.

Breer could see Hendrickson could get a deal similar to Texans DE Danielle Hunter and Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ‘s $35 million annual deal.

Bengals first-round DE Shemar Stewart missing the first day of mandatory minicamp with a contract dispute: "I thought I would be on the field by now." (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns OC Tommy Rees wouldn’t provide any clues on who will win their starting quarterback job between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders : “You can see them all winning the job, yes. We are still really early in the competition…trying to get them all ready to go.” (Zac Jackson)

The Browns picked up $9.81 million in cap space on June 2 following the release of DT Dalvin Tomlinson and S Juan Thornhill, per OverTheCap.

Steelers

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni says that WR Calvin Austin is the No. 2 receiver. (Nick Farabaugh)

Nick Farabaugh of PennLive reported that Steelers LB Payton Wilson has added weight this offseason: "Payton Wilson is a bit heavier this year and is ready to take on a more robust role with Elandon Roberts gone. He weighed in at 243 pounds, which he says is the heaviest he has ever been."

Steelers TE Darnell Washington said he dropped 10-15 pounds and believes he's in the best shape since his collegiate days at Georgia. (Farabaugh)

Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar declared first-round DL Derrick Harmon their starting DE: "You can write that. He's our starting left defensive end." (Farabaugh)

Dunbar believes DL Keeanu Benton has to focus on finishing his pressures: "He puts a ton of hits on the quarterback. His sack productivity should go way up. But until you put the skins on the wall, nothing counts." (Farabaugh)