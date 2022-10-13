AFC Notes: Tyler Boyd, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that they must get WR Tyler Boyd more involved in their offense and praised his contributions as a receiver and blocker.

“That’s something we need to do,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “He’s a key part of this offense. He does everything we ask him to do. That’s in the run and pass games and asking him to make key blocks. Overall, my confidence in TB hasn’t changed. The production hasn’t been there because we haven’t given him the opportunities to have the production. Certainly he’s got to be a big part of what we do because he’s a premier player and one of the best slots in the league.”

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said that lining up WR Ja’Marr Chase in the slot has generally taken away some of Boyd’s targets.

“When you’re moving Ja’Marr into the slot, those are generally TB’s targets and that’s the trade-off, sometimes, when you’re trying to get guys the ball and that’s just sometimes how it goes,” Callahan said. “When TB’s number’s been called and we’ve got him on plays that he’s been the primary, he’s been really good. The plays against Miami, in particular.”

As for ways they can get Boyd and RB Joe Mixon the ball more often, Callahan responded that they can simply call plays where they are the target.

“Call the plays that they’re targeted on. It’s as simple as that,” Callahan said. “I’m not trying to be a smart ass, I promise. But that’s what it is. We have things that work for them and that we rep, and where they’re primaries on all those plays and those are things we can get to more of. And they deserve it. They’ve earned it. I would have loved to have found TB more often.”

Browns

Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer believes HC Kevin Stefanski has the correct approach with fourth-round K Cade York , who has missed two field goals and two extra points so far this season: “I know he’ll be just fine. He’s in a good play mentally. Never really lost his confidence.” (Scott Petrak)

believes HC has the correct approach with fourth-round K , who has missed two field goals and two extra points so far this season: “I know he’ll be just fine. He’s in a good play mentally. Never really lost his confidence.” (Scott Petrak) Browns DC Joe Woods said they moved to acquire LB Deion Jones because they lacked depth at his position: “We knew we were thin at LB position, just in terms of depth. Pro Bowl-caliber player who fits in our system.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh liked what he saw from pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul during his first outing with the team.

“Very impressed,” he said via RavensWire. “He hadn’t played at all in training camp or in the season. I thought he looked good the first week and is now just a little bit better this week. To get his hands on those balls, and to pressure the quarterback, strong against the run. He plays super hard, he’s a hard-playing guy. You can tell he loves the game, so he’s a big plus for us. I’m very happy that we have him.”

Ravens RB Justice Hill (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday. (Jamison Hensley)

(hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens OC Greg Roman said they expect LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) to “obviously play more” going forward this season. (Jeff Zrebiec)

