AFC Notes: Tyler Boyd, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes that if history is any indication, there’s a strong chance that 2023 is Bengals WR Tyler Boyd‘s final season in Cincinnati. Boyd is 29 and entering the final year of the extension he signed with the team after his rookie contract.
- In addition to needing to be judicious with their salary cap space going forward if QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins are all going to be signed to new deals, Dehner points out the Bengals philosophically are against signing players to big third contracts.
- That means the Bengals could look ahead and draft a slot receiver to learn behind Boyd for a season. Dehner notes size is an important factor for the team at that position, which limits their options as this is overall a short group of receiver prospects.
- Dehner also thinks the third round is the sweet spot. He lists some potential candidates like Michigan State WR Jayden Reed, Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson and Penn State WR Parker Washington.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he thinks Burrow will end up signing his deal after Chargers QB Justin Herbert is extended, which is expected to happen sometime this summer.
- The Bengals hosted Miami CB DJ Ivey for a top 30 visit. (Tom Pelissero)
Browns
- Per BrownsZone.com’s Scott Petrak, Browns WR Amari Cooper said he had core muscle surgery in February and feels well on his way to full health: “I feel good, feel I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”
- Browns DE Myles Garrett mentioned his toe injury from the Pro Bowl has nagged a bit but he still expects to be 100 percent in time for the start of the season. (Petrak)
- Browns CB Greg Newsome reiterated he was disappointed in the reports that he wanted to be traded: “I was mad. I really don’t think people truly don’t understand what Cleveland means to me. … I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland.” (Chris Easterling)
- Newsome added: “I said it from the jump, I want to be one of those guys who stays in one place his whole career.” (Easterling)
- Newsome did admit he wasn’t happy with his role last year. He was moved to slot corner and said it felt at times like he was playing linebacker instead of corner. However, he’s excited for his role in new DC Jim Schwartz‘s defense even if it includes playing in the slot. (Scott Petrak)
Steelers
- The Steelers had dinner with Clemson LB Trenton Simpson before his pro day. (Chapel Fowler)
