AFC Notes: Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos CB Fabian Moreau signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal that includes a $1.1 million base salary, $150,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $200,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round WR Rashee Rice is hoping to make an immediate impact for the team in his rookie season.

“Honestly, I put pressure on myself every day just to come outside and come to practice and get better,” Rice said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USAToday.com. “But, it’s not necessarily pressure from Pat or Travis or anything like that. They [are] real welcoming, and they understand that I’m new to the system, so they’re just gonna help me, you know, catch up to their speed so I can be a [veteran] as soon as I can [be].”