AFC Notes: Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- New Broncos CB Fabian Moreau signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal that includes a $1.1 million base salary, $150,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $200,000 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
Chiefs
Chiefs second-round WR Rashee Rice is hoping to make an immediate impact for the team in his rookie season.
“Honestly, I put pressure on myself every day just to come outside and come to practice and get better,” Rice said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USAToday.com. “But, it’s not necessarily pressure from Pat or Travis or anything like that. They [are] real welcoming, and they understand that I’m new to the system, so they’re just gonna help me, you know, catch up to their speed so I can be a [veteran] as soon as I can [be].”
Raiders
- Per the Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said he’s not concerned about QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s bout of turnovers during training camp: “We’ve also seen some very good throws. It’s a very competitive camp.”
- McDaniels also commented on first-round OLB Tyree Wilson, who remains on the non-football injury list as he recovers from foot surgery earlier this year: “As soon as he’s ready, he’s going to be out there.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- However, McDaniels doesn’t expect Wilson to miss time during the regular season: “There’s been nothing that has told us that that’s not going to happen.” (Vincent Bonsignore)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!