AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, C.J. Mosely, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey said the competition for the starting right guard role is “really close” between veteran Ryan Bates and second-rounder O’Cyrus Torrence.

“They bring a lot of different things to the table, obviously. It’s still a great competition, we’re still kind of evaluating that,” said Dorsey, via NFL.com. “Right now, I would say it’s really close between those guys.”

Dorsey said they plan on getting a good look at both players this preseason.

“I think at times you definitely want to see him going in with the 1s and those types of scenarios,” Dorsey said. “We will have a good look at him in these preseason games as well. I think you really want to evaluate, especially someone new to the offense, but at the same time you don’t want to short-change Ryan because a lot of times the competition is what can fuel guys to really surpass what they’ve been in the past. I think Ryan is doing a great job.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said his goal for the 2023 season is to achieve 2,000 receiving yards.

“The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua (Tagovailoa) has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous,” Hill said, via NFL.com. “My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I’ll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley spoke about feeling both mentally and physically better with age and is currently enjoying the way things are going for him in training camp.

“That’s exactly what’s happening,” Mosley told The New York Post. “It’s really a mental and physical thing. … I’ve been feeling great coming into camp. My mind and my heart have been happy playing football, being here with the Jets. And I really feel like I’ve been playing my best ball under this defense.”

“Once I got back, I knew what time it was,” Mosley continued. “This is a business. I was coming off two years off of injury with a big contract. I had to come in with the right body shape, with the right mentality. One thing I never let go is people questioning my game and my work ethic. When I came back, I knew I was going to be a different guy — same results, but a different guy.”

Now with QB Aaron Rodgers on board, Mosley understands that the team must continue to chase after a championship.

“I expect every person to come here every day ready to be the No. 1 defense,” Mosley added. “And ready to help this team win a championship.” “Every single year you are expected to win a championship or a Super Bowl, every single year you are expected to win the division, every single year you are expected to win the conference. That builds the mindset that, ‘I need to be prepared every time I come into the building.’ That started from a young age and hasn’t changed at all for me.”