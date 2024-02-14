AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Mitch Trubisky, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Falling short of the Super Bowl yet again stung for the Bills this year, especially because once again it was the rival Chiefs who ended their season. But S Jordan Poyer defended the culture HC Sean McDermott has built, citing how the team rallied together and overcame a shaky start to earn the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

“We were 6-6 midway through the season,” Poyer said in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, via SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi. “A lot of people counted us out, didn’t think we were going to make the playoffs, let alone host a playoff game. And it just comes to show that the culture that we built out there since Sean [McDermott] has taken over, our backs are against the wall, everybody telling us this, that, and the other about the type of football team we are. Nobody blinked.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Bills would be interested in signing former Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky, as Buffalo liked what he brought in his year as the backup in 2021.

Dolphins

The Dolphins have had their core of WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa and HC Mike McDaniel for two seasons now. Each year has been different but remarkably followed a similar pattern. Miami has started the season hot, especially on offense, before hitting adversity in the form of injuries or teams getting a better sense of how to defend the offense. Both seasons have ended with early exits in the wildcard round. Going into Year 3, the Dolphins understand they need to accomplish more.

“Well, there are no more excuses,” Hill said in an interview on NFL Network, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I feel like all the excuses have run out at this point. The first year we went to the playoffs together, we didn’t have our quarterback. This year, we went to the playoffs, it was freezing cold, we had our quarterback. And now it’s almost time like we have ran run out of excuses. Like everybody has literally had reps at playing in the playoffs. So now it’s all on us.”

Hill added he’s confident the Dolphins have all the ingredients to find success and break through in the AFC, they just have to put it together.

“Moving forward, we’ve got to continue on that strong trend that we began the season with,” Hill said. “And I feel like in our last playoff game, our defense gave us enough opportunities to win that game. They got enough stops for us to win the game. Offensively, we’ve just got to get it going. We’ve got to be able to put drives together so our defense can stay off the field. All that takes is just some veteran leadership during the week, preparing ourselves fundamentally, being able to play fast even when it’s negative-3 degrees outside. And just do what our coaches tell us to do. I feel like Coach McDaniel, especially my (wide receivers) coach Wes Welker, those guys, they did a great job the whole entire season of preparing us for moments like that like we had against Kansas City. So next year no more excuses, man. I feel like it’s all on us, man. So Fin Nation, you can expect a whole lot more from us.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports the Dolphins are hiring Seahawks assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead to their coaching staff.

Patriots

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Patriots plan to hire former Jets RBs coach Taylor Embree to the same position in New England.

to the same position in New England. New England will retain director of skill development Joe Kim on staff. He has worked with the defensive line and edge rushing group. (Doug Kyed)