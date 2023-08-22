AFC Notes: Tytus Howard, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Matt Lombardo proposes that free agent RB Kareem Hunt is the best option for the Colts to replace RB Jonathan Taylor should the star running back actually wind up being traded before the season begins.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said rookie DE Tyler Lacy has emerged as a potential key contributor for the team.

“I think Tyler Lacy is another one that has really emerged,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “He played well in the [preseason] game [against the Detroit Lions], he continues to get better right there…I think [Jeremiah] Ledbetter and [Adam] Gotsis, the combination of those two and possibly Tyler Lacy is a good combination to fill in [for Hamilton].”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said OT Tytus Howard is on track with his recovery from a broken hand and did not rule out Howard from returning for Week 1: “Improving, doing well, pleased with where he is, he’s headed on right track for sure,” per Aaron Wilson.