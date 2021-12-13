AFC Notes: Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer denied reports that he and WR Marvin Jones had a screaming match, and that he called his assistant coach’s losers.

“What’s the answer [when things are going badly]? Start leaking information or some nonsense?” Meyer said, via ESPN. “No. No, that’s nonsense. That’s garbage. I’ve been very blessed. I’ve not really dealt with that. I’ve not dealt with, ‘Well, did you hear what he said?’ What? No. Let’s improve on offense and get our quarterback in a position to be successful. That’s our focus. What someone’s brother said, or someone said [that] someone said, that will occupy very little of my time. And if there is a source, that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds, if there’s some source that’s doing that.”

Meyer went on to explain in further detail that the reports were fabricated, although he did admit that Jones came to him with a question about what Meyer said about receivers, though the conversation was never heated.

“Calling someone a loser, that’s inaccurate,” Meyer said. “I have high expectations for our coaches. I’m very demanding of our coaches and expect guys to be held accountable for their positions, and the times when they’re not, we address it. But I assure you there was not whatever report … that’s nonsense. [Regarding Jones] I think I said something like we have some injury issues and some lack of consistency. We talked about that, and he’s great. We moved on. One thing about Marvin, and there’s a lot of players, especially these professional veterans, there’s a lot of pride. Some guys aren’t used to this, and he’s one of them. But he’s fantastic and we have a fantastic relationship, and I started hearing that, and Marvin looked at me — he walked by yesterday when I saw something on TV, like a heated argument, and he goes, ‘I guess we’re not allowed to talk anymore, are we?’ and started laughing about it. So there’s nothing.”

Meyer plans to address the team on Monday, though he did say that he and team owner Shad Khan spoke for about 15 minutes on Sunday after the team’s loss.

“I assured him [Khan] that I still believe in my heart that we will [turn the franchise around],” Meyer said. “It hasn’t exactly materialized the way I expected it to have, the experience of winning games. I knew that this was somewhat of a build. I also really believe that we have plenty of good enough players to go win games. I still believe that. That’s why I get so disappointed sometimes with our coaching staff or myself, because I think we can do better than we’re doing. Really disappointed.”

PFN’s Tony Pauline talked to his sources in and around the Jaguars’ building and came away with the impression that Meyer has lost the building, with players and staff actively resenting him.

Pauline says hate and hypocrisy were the two words that came up the most, with one player telling him: “He came in preaching values, family, and team. It’s been anything but since the start of training camp. He’s a phony and a hypocrite, we know who he is.”

The way Meyer and the coaching staff have handled QB Trevor Lawrence has also come under fire from players: “They always put Trevor in a bad situation.”

When asked about third-round S Andre Cisco, who didn't play a defensive snap on Sunday, Meyer responded: "Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe, I don't have his numbers in front of me." (Demetrius Harvey)

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said LB Zach Cunningham will practice this week but they don’t know what his role will be yet. (Terry McCormick)

said LB will practice this week but they don’t know what his role will be yet. (Terry McCormick) Titans WR Julio Jones said he felt great coming out of the game: “Just coming out of this game feeling the way I feel, I feel great. I didn’t have any setbacks. I didn’t feel it throughout the game or anything like that so I’m very excited. Moving forward for myself, I feel great. I’m ready to go.” (Jim Wyatt)