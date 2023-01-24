AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Jets, Patriots, DeAndre Hopkins

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team is going to consider moving CB Christian Benford to safety this offseason. (Joe Buscaglia)

said the team is going to consider moving CB to safety this offseason. (Joe Buscaglia) McDermott applauded OC Ken Dorsey ‘s first year with the team but wouldn’t get into any potential staff changes: “There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

‘s first year with the team but wouldn’t get into any potential staff changes: “There’s a first year for everyone, and I thought Dorsey really did some good things, and there’s some things that he can learn from as well.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) Bills DE Shaq Lawson said returning to Buffalo helped his personality come back out: “Man, that helped a lot, too. I was telling coach [Eric Washington], it got my mental back as a person, because I mean, I was like, that shit was in a dark place. So, I ain’t even know where I was gonna be at or how the outcome was gonna come. I just remember when one team I was at [in] the past, they told me, ‘Be seen and not heard.’ So, once I had that in my mindset, I feel like I couldn’t have my personality or nothing like that.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

said returning to Buffalo helped his personality come back out: “Man, that helped a lot, too. I was telling coach [Eric Washington], it got my mental back as a person, because I mean, I was like, that shit was in a dark place. So, I ain’t even know where I was gonna be at or how the outcome was gonna come. I just remember when one team I was at [in] the past, they told me, ‘Be seen and not heard.’ So, once I had that in my mindset, I feel like I couldn’t have my personality or nothing like that.” (Alaina Getzenberg) Bills GM Brandon Beane said Buffalo will be a lot more handcuffed this offseason in terms of making splash moves: “There’s not going to be a Von Miller signing [this offseason]. We’re going to have to work to get under the cap.” (Buscaglia)

said Buffalo will be a lot more handcuffed this offseason in terms of making splash moves: “There’s not going to be a signing [this offseason]. We’re going to have to work to get under the cap.” (Buscaglia) Beane acknowledged the defensive line didn’t perform as well as they expected despite being one of their focus areas last offseason: “Definitely don’t have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller. If we think there are players… that are better than what we got up front, we’ll definitely not hesitate to add.” (Fitzgerald)

Beane added Miller is doing well and is expecting him to be available for a significant portion of next season. (Chris Brown)

Beane on RT Spencer Brown : “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. Like everyone, he will need to earn a spot.” (Buscaglia)

: “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. Like everyone, he will need to earn a spot.” (Buscaglia) Beane on S Jordan Poyer : “Would love to get him back, for sure. Again, when we get some clarity on the cap and what we can do, we’ll know more there.” (Fitzgerald)

: “Would love to get him back, for sure. Again, when we get some clarity on the cap and what we can do, we’ll know more there.” (Fitzgerald) As for adding more weapons offensively, Beane said the following: “Would love to have a perfect line and great weapons for Josh. But we have to do better in all categories. A lot of what we did offensively was very comparable to last year. The cap and draft will determine what pieces we can add. We’ll do our best.” (Brown)

Beane on WR Gabriel Davis : “He was in a full-time role this year. Did some good things. People focused on drops. Still a young player. It’s a new transition for him from sub to starter. No one out-works Gabe. Wherever he fell short this year, I bet he’ll fix it and improve.” (Sal Capaccio)

: “He was in a full-time role this year. Did some good things. People focused on drops. Still a young player. It’s a new transition for him from sub to starter. No one out-works Gabe. Wherever he fell short this year, I bet he’ll fix it and improve.” (Sal Capaccio) Beane also offered his support for Dorsey as “he enters year two” which makes it sound as though he will be returning next season. (Getzenberg)

Jets

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints.

“Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Patriots have come up as a potential landing spot for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins in a trade.

in a trade. However, one NFC executive pointed out there would have to be some kind of resolution now that New England has hired OC Bill O’Brien , who infamously shipped Hopkins out of Houston in 2020: “That would be interesting to pair Bill O’Brien with Hopkins if O’Brien ends up with the Patriots OC job. They might not be friendly. But they had success together with subpar quarterback play, so maybe it can work.”

, who infamously shipped Hopkins out of Houston in 2020: “That would be interesting to pair Bill O’Brien with Hopkins if O’Brien ends up with the Patriots OC job. They might not be friendly. But they had success together with subpar quarterback play, so maybe it can work.” According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are looking to have another meeting with Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm , who recently interviewed for the offensive coordinator position. The team has now hired Bill O’Brien and could be looking to bring in Klemm in a role underneath O’Brien.

, who recently interviewed for the offensive coordinator position. The team has now hired and could be looking to bring in Klemm in a role underneath O’Brien. Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Patriots to receive fourth, sixth and seventh-round picks for the loss of CB J.C. Jackson, C Ted Karras and RB Brandon Bolden.