AFC Notes: Von Miller, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said the charges against him related to an assault charge were false and “overblown.”

“Obviously, there are things that I can’t talk about but everything that was out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion,” Miller said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me. Hopefully, over time all of this stuff will get cleared up. Sometimes life just … be life-ing. You’ve just got to keep pushing and keep moving. The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

Miller clarified and said that every bit of the charges were untrue.

“All of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way. … Everything else is untrue.”

Miller responded when asked if he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight on that day.

“Honestly, I wasn’t on social media before and definitely not on social media now. But from the things that have been brought to my attention, everything is false. And I would love to sit here and say, ‘Y’all know me!’ But it’s not, this is not that type of situation because domestic violence really happens around the world — for men and women. And it’s a serious situation so I would not pull that card. All I can say is it is just a matter of time before everything gets set straight.”

Miller added that he’s been transparent with the Bills’ brass since the day the charges were filed.

“I was 100 percent truthful with Brandon Beane, Coach [Sean] McDermott and the NFL, the investigators and [Bills co-owner Terry Pegula]. I was 100 percent transparent with everything that happened that day from start to finish,” he said.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel isn’t prepared to rule WR Jaylen Waddle out for the team’s game this weekend.

“He’s one of — if not the toughest — fast guys I’ve been around,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “Him being that way, it’s tough to rule him out for this week. I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

Patriots

Albert Breer of SI.com believes the odds of Bill Belichick returning to New England are “less than 50-50” right now.

returning to New England are “less than 50-50” right now. Here’s a scenario offered by Breer in which Robert Kraft approaches Belichick about staying with the team: “We were going to restructure football ops after you retired, so rather than waiting for that, we’re going to do it now. I’m hiring a general manager. You won’t report to him, but he won’t report to you, either. Both of you will report to me, and you will work together, with his job being to build the roster up to 90, and your job being to cut it down to 53. If you want to be a part of that, great. If not, we can find a graceful way to end this.”