AFC Notes: Von Miller, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Bills DE Von Miller is unlikely to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list in the absence of formal charges. He says the Bills could continue to play him while the legal process plays out.

Jets

Jets DE Bryce Huff recalled going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and not being invited to the NFL Combine prior to his rookie year.

“Everybody started getting their combine invites. Mine never came,” said Huff, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I was calling the combine office every other day. I was like, ‘Is my name on the list yet? I know it has to be on there.’ Dude was like, ‘Nah, it’s not happening.’ So then I just went back to working out and get ready for my pro day.”

Jets DT Quinton Jefferson praised Huff’s speed and ability on the edge.

“He’s a weird-built dude — in a good way,” Jefferson said. “He is one-of-one. His speed and bend off the edge are just unreal.”

Huff said he’s received compliments from Chargers’ veteran OLB Khalil Mack, who is a player he’s always looked up to.

“Then he was like, ‘I’ve seen you turn up this year. Keep doing what you do. You’re a dog,’ and stuff like that,” Huff said. “So that was really cool, just being able to talk to guys that I’ve been looking up to for years and respecting my game.”

Jefferson was fined $11,611 for unnecessary roughness stemming from Week 13.

Patriots

Doug Kyed reports Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson will undergo an MRI on his ankle, which is currently believed to be sprained.

will undergo an MRI on his ankle, which is currently believed to be sprained. Patriots HC Bill Belichick on why QB Mac Jones has regressed: “There’s another point and time to reflect over a period of time.” (Mark Daniels)