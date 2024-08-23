AFC Notes: Watson, Wilson, Henry, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

said QB was experiencing soreness on Wednesday and they “decided to just hold back on him” from practice, via Zac Jackson. Stefanski said RB Pierre Strong suffered a rib injury and was transported to the hospital for further exams. He couldn’t provide any more details on Strong’s status, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry said he’s feeling “right at home” in Baltimore’s offense after signing on with the team this offseason.

“I’m comfortable now. I’m right at home,” Henry said, via NFL.com. “Training camp was good. We got a lot better; [we’re] still getting better, but I’m comfortable and right at home.”

Henry is eager for Week 1 against the Chiefs and is taking time to make sure he fully understands the Ravens’ system.

“I’m definitely excited to play, and [I] can’t wait until that time comes, but it’s all about polishing and getting everything down and continuing to get better until that time comes,” Henry said. “I’m sure everybody out here is itching to get to Week 1 for sure.”

Henry isn’t concerned about how Baltimore runs its offense out of the shotgun and pistol formations.

“Not at all. We ran pistol before [while I was with] Tennessee and ran out of shotgun,” Henry said. “My biggest thing is doing my job and doing my job effectively [while] being efficient.”

was asked if he needs to see QB play this weekend against Detroit: “Those are decisions that are going to be made at the end of the week — [we can] argue every coach and player, we want to play as many live reps as you can get. And there’s no consequences. A preseason doesn’t go on your permanent record.” (Brooke Pryor) Pittsburgh first-round OT Troy Fautanu plans to be ready to play Week 1 against Atlanta as he rehabs his sprained MCL. (Ray Fittipaldo)

plans to be ready to play Week 1 against Atlanta as he rehabs his sprained MCL. (Ray Fittipaldo) Steelers OT Broderick Jones on his status: “I’m as healthy as I’m gonna get.” (Mark Kaboly)